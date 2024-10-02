CNN’s ‘Next Stop’ visits Mongolia where digitalization is modernizing its traditional nomadic way of life

HONG KONG, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Known as one of the world’s last nomadic states, a quarter of Mongolia’s population still lives a pastoral life in the country’s magnificent mountains, steppes, and desert regions. In this episode, ‘Next Stop’ explores the innovative ways the next generation of Mongolians is using technology to enhance their ancient way of life and thrive in the nation’s vast landscapes and harsh weather conditions.

Held every mid-July, a 2000-year-old-plus tradition is one of the highlights of the Mongolian calendar, attracting thousands of Mongolians and tourists alike. The Nadaam festival, Mongolia’s largest annual festival, is a nationwide celebration of nomadic sports, including horse racing, wrestling and archery, and culture, showcasing an array of traditional costumes, food, music, and dance. Among the participants competing at this year’s event, CNN speaks with Tsetseg Dondognyam, a 75-year-old retired physician and archery champion.

From the biggest event in the country to arguably the biggest sporting event in the world, Mongolia stole the show at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris with its stylish national uniforms. An instant online hit, their design acknowledges Mongolia’s heritage by referencing the nine white banners of Naadam, which symbolizes unity, while also incorporating the colors of the national flag. CNN visits Michel&Amazonka, the family-run slow fashion business responsible for this sartorial sensation.

Another aspect of traditional nomadic life is being revolutionized by ONDO Space, Mongolia’s first satellite startup. CNN joins them on their first trial of real-time livestock tracking that will allow nomadic herders, in areas without network coverage, to track their free-roaming livestock in any weather conditions, eventually freeing up their time for other essential day-to-day activities and also potentially saving lives.

Finally, meet Buyanaa and Yuk, real-life digital nomads gaining millions of views worldwide on social media as the Mongolian Nomad Family. Through the widespread adoption of modern technology in the country, people around the world are able to see how Mongolian nomads live, allowing this young couple, who moved back to the countryside from the capital, to generate income through their online businesses in addition to raising livestock.

Next Stop (Mongolia) trailer: https://bit.ly/3zKHdUn

Next Stop (Mongolia) images: http://bit.ly/4eNJgWs

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 5th October at 1:30pm HKT

Sunday, 6th October at 7am HKT

Monday, 7th October at 11am HKT

About CNN International

