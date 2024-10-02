Re.juve Introduces Tropic Joy – Singapore’s First Cold Pressed Juice Featuring Premium Kiwis and Strawberries

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Re.juve, a leader in Singapore’s cold pressed juice industry, is delighted to announce the launch of Tropic Joy – the first cold pressed juice of its kind in Singapore. This vibrant new blend features premium green kiwis, strawberries, apples, and beets, delivering a refreshing, nutrient-rich beverage that supports immunity, digestion, and heart health.

Juicing strawberries and kiwis can be challenging due to their lower juice yield and distinct flavours, but Tropic Joy achieves the perfect balance. Thanks to Re.juve’s advanced hydraulic presses, part of our True Cold Pressed Technology, we extract the maximum nutrients from each ingredient while preserving their natural flavours—without adding water, concentrates, sugars, or preservatives.

“Tropic Joy reflects our commitment to innovation and quality,” said Nicholas Johannes, Director of Re.juve Cold Pressed Juice Singapore. “We’ve carefully crafted this blend using premium green kiwis and ripe strawberries—both notoriously difficult to juice—to create something truly special. The result is a delicious, nutrient-packed juice, perfect for all ages, including children who love its sweet, tangy flavour.”

Since its founding, Re.juve has been dedicated to creating 100% natural juices made with fresh ingredients, and Tropic Joy is no exception. Each bottle contains 5.9 grams of dietary fibre and 75.2 mg of vitamin C, helping to meet up to 80% of your daily nutritional needs. This makes Tropic Joy not only a delightful treat but also a wholesome way to boost your intake of essential nutrients.

With its balanced sweetness and kid-friendly ingredients, Tropic Joy has quickly become a favourite among families. Parents can feel confident offering their children a juice that’s both refreshing and packed with health benefits.

Strawberries are known for their short shelf life, making large-scale juicing a challenge. However, Re.juve’s High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology ensures that our juices remain fresh, safe, and nutrient-rich without the use of preservatives. This allows customers to enjoy the vibrant flavours of kiwi and strawberry without compromising on quality.

Tropic Joy is now available exclusively online at www.rejuve.sg, providing consumers with a convenient way to enjoy premium cold pressed juice from the comfort of their homes. Perfect for health-conscious individuals and families, Tropic Joy brings a burst of tropical flavour into everyday life.

About Re.juve

Re.juve is Singapore’s leading brand for 100% true cold pressed juices, made from the finest fresh fruits and vegetables with no added water, sugars, or preservatives. Since 2014, we’ve grown to over 100 stores, focusing on quality, freshness, and transparency. Our juices are processed using High Pressure Processing (HPP) for maximum safety and nutrition.

For more information, visit www.rejuve.sg.

