Las Vegas bets big on March Madness amid city’s tourism slump that worries many

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The city of Las Vegas is going all in on March Madness as it tries to reignite tourism and reverse a growing slump.

Resorts across the Strip are rolling out large-scale watch parties, sportsbook events and themed experiences tied to the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments — drawing crowds for one of the busiest betting periods of the year, according to reports.

It is estimated that Americans will wager $3.3 billion on this year’s tournaments — with Nevada historically seeing hundreds of millions in bets during the event, the American Gaming Association said.

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Travel advisor J.R. Longstaff, based in Florida, told Fox News Digital that the tournament continues to be a major draw for visitors.

“Las Vegas is the ultimate sports fan playground to watch the NCAA tournament,” he said. “The city draws groups of fans to watch the games together on a grand scale, which helps boost tourism and sales around the city.”

“Las Vegas does everything bigger and bolder than just about anywhere else,” Longstaff added.

He pointed to large viewing venues and all-day experiences centered around the games.

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Major venues across the city are leaning into that approach.

Resorts World is opening its theater for large-scale viewing, while the Cosmopolitan is hosting its “Hoops and Hops” watch parties with stadium-style screens and games. Fontainebleau is also offering a massive viewing experience with an 80-foot LED screen and on-site betting stations, the website noted.

The push comes as Las Vegas faces broader challenges in attracting visitors.

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About 38.5 million people visited the city in 2025 — down 7.5% from the year prior, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Gaming revenue on the Strip has also declined, falling more than 11% year over year in early 2026, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said.

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Fox News Digital previously reported that the slowdown has coincided with changing travel and gambling habits.

In-person betting has become less common among younger visitors, many of whom now prefer online platforms.

Some traditional attractions are also disappearing, as casinos adjust to shifting demand.

A Resorts World representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that its poker room is closing at the end of March, leaving just eight poker rooms operating on the Las Vegas Strip.

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Robby Starbuck, host of “The Robby Starbuck Show,” previously told Fox News Digital that younger generations are moving away from traditional casino experiences.

“Now nearly everyone under 40 who bets seems to do it online,” he said. “I don’t know one person under age 40 who goes to Vegas regularly to bet or play slots.”

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Ashley DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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