Roborock Launches Saros 20 in North America — Engineered for Complex, High-End Homes and Real-World AI Cleaning

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — After unveiling its long-term vision of embodied intelligence at CES 2026 with Saros Rover, Roborock is now bringing that same AI architecture in a flagship product designed for today’s homes: the all-new Saros 20.

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Beyond Vision, Beyond Limits. | Roborock Saros 20 is engineered to master every home environment.

While Saros Rover demonstrated a new model of robotic intelligence – where advanced perception, adaptive mobility, and real-time decision making function as one cohesive system – Saros 20 brings that capability into everyday use. As the first large-scale consumer implementation of the same AI architecture introduced with Saros Rover, the Saros 20 delivers next-generation environmental awareness and autonomous navigation into a product built specifically for the realities of North American homes. A true full-domain cleaning solution capable of navigating elevated thresholds, deep carpets, tight edges, cable clutter, and layered floor transitions without manual intervention.

Built for Complex Residential Environments

In a category long defined by suction numbers and incremental hardware upgrades, many fundamental challenges remain unresolved: robots getting stuck on high thresholds, misjudging obstacles, leaving blind zones along baseboards, or underperforming on plush carpets. Rather than layering on marginal improvements, Saros 20 was engineered to address these structural limitations at the system level – redesigning mobility, perception, and cleaning coordination through an integrated intelligence-driven architecture.

At the core of this capability is the new AdaptiLift™ Chassis 3.0, a dynamically reconfigurable mobility system designed to conquer real architectural transitions. Unlike traditional fixed-wheel designs, AdaptiLift™ combines liftable main wheels, auxiliary wheels, and a climbing arm to adapt to uneven surfaces once the environment has been analyzed in real time. The system enables Saros 20 to cross double-layer thresholds up to 1.77 + 1.69 inches (4.5 + 4.3 cm) [1], intelligently testing and memorizing optimal crossing strategies for future passes. It can also dynamically elevate its chassis to optimize brush contact on carpets up to 1.18 inches (3 cm) in pile height [2], ensuring deeper fiber engagement while maintaining stability.

Serving as the cognitive core of Saros 20 is the StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, Roborock’s next-generation 3D vision platform. Supporting recognition of over 300 object types and operating at a 21x higher sampling frequency than traditional LDS navigation [3][4], StarSight™ enables faster mapping, more accurate localization, and more precise obstacle avoidance — including cable nests, pet toys, and small everyday clutter. VertiBeam™ lateral obstacle avoidance further enhances edge alignment along irregular surfaces, reducing entanglement risks and minimizing missed zones.

True Whole-Home Coverage

Beyond mobility and navigation, Saros 20 delivers comprehensive cleaning across surfaces. Its coordinated lift architecture allows the chassis, main brush, and dual spinning mops to adjust automatically depending on floor type. On carpets, the mops lift to prevent moisture transfer while suction and brush pressure optimize debris removal. On hard floors, adaptive downforce increases scrubbing intensity to tackle dried spills and sticky residue.

FlexiArm™ technology extends cleaning precision into edges and corners, reaching into toe-kick spaces as low as 0.79 inches (2 cm) [5] and reducing visible edge gaps. Combined with the 36,000Pa HyperForce® digital motor [6] and Roborock’s dual anti-tangle system, Saros 20 is engineered to handle long hair, shedding pets, and fine debris while reducing maintenance interruptions.

Paired with the upgraded RockDock®, which features 212°F hot-water mop washing, 131°F warm-air drying [7], auto dust emptying for up to 65 days, and optional refill and drainage integration, Saros 20 delivers a truly automated cleaning experience tailored for larger, more complex homes.

Availability and Launch Offer

United States

Open Sale Discount Period: March 23 – March 29

MSRP: $1,599.99

Launch Price: $1,389.99

Savings: $210 OFF

Canada

Open Sale Discount Period: March 23 – March 29

MSRP: CAD $2,299.99

Launch Price: CAD $1,979.99

Savings: CAD $320 OFF

Saros 20 represents the practical deployment of embodied intelligence in the home. Transforming what began as a breakthrough robotics demonstration at CES into a fully engineered cleaning system for everday living, the Saros 20 is designed to adapt to the architectural complexity and lifestyle demands of North American households. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/pages/roborock-saros-20.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Having become the #1 best-selling robotic vacuum cleaner according to IDC* since 2023 and the #1 Smart Cleaning Robot Brand in 2025*. Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs across more than 170 countries and regions. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. As of 2026, Roborock serves more than 22 million households. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

*Sources:

Link : Global Home Cleaning Robot Market 2025: Chinese Brands Dominate as Lawn, Window, and Pool Robots Surge

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Pool Cleaning Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Lawn Mower Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

Footnotes

[1] Based on internal testing by the manufacturer. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions.

[2] This feature is applicable to household carpets with pile heights of 1.18 inches or below, which covers the majority of carpets used in typical homes.

[3] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer, the robot vacuum can see and bypass objects down to as small as 1.97 inches wide and 1.18 inches tall. Recognition accuracy may vary depending on environmental factors.

[4] Based on internal testing by the manufacturer according to the LDS sampling frequency calculation method.

[5] Based on internal testing by the manufacturer. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions.

[6] Based on internal testing of the digital motor under specific conditions. Actual results may vary depending on product configuration and usage conditions.

[7] Based on testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland. The water at the clean water dispensers of the base can be heated up to 212°F under standard atmospheric pressure(1 atm, 101.3 kPa) at room temperature. Actual temperatures may vary depending on environmental conditions such ais altitude and atmospheric pressure.



Roborock Saros 20 robot vacuum delivering powerful and intelligent cleaning for modern homes

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