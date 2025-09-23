Las Vegas visitors shocked at ‘crazy’ costs, from $14 coffees to $95 ATM fees

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas has been in the spotlight for its tourism declines — and many travelers are pointing to the destination’s high prices as a problem.

Vegas visitors shared thoughts with Fox News Digital this week about some of the “crazy” prices they’ve encountered.

Daisy and Ben from the United Kingdom said they had taken a road trip across the U.S. and were just finishing up with their last stop in Vegas.

“We have found it a bit more expensive than other places we’ve been in the States,” said Ben.

The couple spent “$20 for two coffees this morning,” he said. “I thought that was quite a lot.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently released its numbers for July visitors, noting a 12% drop from last year.

There were 3,089,300 visitors to the city that month compared to over 3.5 million for the same period last year, while occupancy on the Strip dropped 7% from 86.5% in 2024, according to the same source.

“It was like $12 for a lemonade or something like that.”

Katherine from College Station, Texas, along with her daughter, Cammie, were celebrating the teen’s 16th birthday in Vegas this city.

“Having a coffee that was $14 was crazy,” said Katherine. “I just wasn’t expecting that. It was just a latte with a few extra flavors,” she added.

“I got a drink this morning. It was like $12 for a lemonade or something like that,” said Cammie. “And water bottles are so expensive.”

Janice and Faith tagged along to Vegas with their husbands, who were attending a conference.

Janice said she was a bit shocked at her $18 breakfast at Starbucks. She ordered a coffee and egg bites, she said.

Faith said she spent $30 for a single Cosmopolitan at Hell’s Kitchen.

“It was great, though, and we’re having fun,” she said. “You know, it is what it is, you’re on vacation, you just have fun.”

One traveler, Oren from Ireland, said he was in town for a wedding with his family.

“Some places are cheap, some places aren’t. We were downtown, it was cheaper there [than on] the Strip,” he said.

Lisa and Linda of Lake Stevens, Washington, were in town to see “The Wizard of Oz” at the Sphere.

Linda told Fox News Digital that “$50 to check in early is a little heavy,” while Lisa mentioned $30 drinks.

A father joined his son’s 21st birthday trip, saying they paid $25 at the pool for a gin and tonic and $13 for a cup of coffee.

One of the younger men on the trip said he heard about a $95 ATM fee up on the Strip.

“I didn’t see it myself, but somebody was telling me that they went to withdraw cash. It was a $95 ATM fee,” he said.

Another said the most shocking fee he had seen was $50 blackjack minimums.

