VCT 2025: China Stage 2 Playoffs Conclude in Triumph

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From August 20 to 24, the VCT 2025: China Stage 2, hosted by TJ Sports and organized by Hero Esports, successfully concluded at the Chongqing Science Hall.

The event drew over 20,000 VALORANT fans to the venue. The stage boasted a panoramic, wrap-around layout featuring a total of 12 massive screens, which provided a seamless 360-degree viewing experience. No matter where fans were seated, attendees could follow every critical moment of the matches in real time.

During the finals, the band Life Awaits electrified the crowd with a powerful performance of the VCT CN theme song You Call Me Reckless. Amid roaring cheers, Bilibili Gaming (BLG) and Dragon Ranger Gaming (DRG) took the stage to battle for the championship.

BLG defeated DRG with a decisive 3-1 score, claiming the 2025 VCT CN annual championship and securing their first-ever league title. Player BLG.whzy was awarded the FMVP.

Cross-Community Fun: VALORANT 2nd Anniversary Carnival Turns Up the Heat

Beyond the matches at the Science Hall, the VALORANT 2nd Anniversary Carnival offered a diverse array of exciting activities. From music parties and community challenges to a stunning drone light show, VALORANT fans joined together to set Chongqing ablaze with energy.

The carnival brought together streamers, pro players, and cross-industry influencers, blending esports with basketball, rap, street dance, and other trendy elements to create a fully immersive experience. Surprise appearances by famous Chinese rappers Lan Lao and GALI, as well as comedian Fu Hang, added to the excitement. Basketball star Guo Ailun also made a special appearance at the “Aim Training Camp.”

An exclusive EDM party for VALORANT fans kicked into high gear. Six renowned DJs, including ISOxo and RL Grime, gathered in Chongqing, delivering explosive beats that defined the ultimate live experience. Meanwhile, on the evening of the 23rd, a breathtaking light show performed by 500 drones illuminated the night sky, showcasing VALORANT’s iconic elements.

According to statistics, the carnival attracted over 1.5 million offline attendees, while the global online and offline viewership reached over 100 million.

Onward to Paris: VCT CN Teams Ready for Champions

As the event drew to a close, rapper GAI took the stage, performing his hit song “Chaotianmen” to ignite the crowd and energize the CN teams preparing for their upcoming matches

BLG, DRG, EDG, and XLG were officially unveiled at the send-off ceremony. These four teams will head to Paris in September to represent the CN region at the VALORANT Champions 2025. With new battles on the horizon, they are ready to face the world’s best with courage and determination—giving their all in the pursuit of victory!



BLG claimed the 2025 VCT CN annual championship

About Hero Esports

Founded in 2016, Hero Esports is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. Headquartered in Shanghai and employing more than 1,100 employees, Hero Esports boasts a global presence encompassing 12 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas. Hero Esports offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more.

