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Visitors planning a trip to Las Vegas in the near future will miss out on one of the Strip’s best-known all-you-can-eat destinations, at least temporarily.

Caesars Palace announced Nov. 18 that its Bacchanal Buffet will temporarily close Monday, Jan. 4, 2027, for a major renovation, according to a news release shared with Fox News Digital.

The closure is expected to last until summer 2027, the hotel said.

BARGAIN BUFFET REFUSES TO DIE WHILE LUXURY DINING TAKES OVER VEGAS

Diners hoping to visit before construction starts have until Sunday, Jan. 3, to dine at the venue.

The upcoming project marks the second restoration for the 25,000-square-foot dining hall since it opened in September 2012, the resort said.

While a 2021 remodel updated several sections, the 2027 renovation will focus on the dessert area and five specialty kitchens serving Italian, Mediterranean, Asian grill and barbecue, sushi and sashimi and regional Asian dishes, the press release said.

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Caesars Palace said the updates will bring new menu options and dining experiences to the Strip venue.

“We’re doubling down on Bacchanal Buffet with this renovation,” Terrence O’Donnell, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Palace, said in the release.

“This next chapter brings fresh flavors and new experiences to the buffet, giving guests even more to look forward to when we welcome them back next summer.”

The redesign will incorporate wood counters and shelving, brushed-metal finishes and illuminated onyx panels at the dessert station, the company said.

Vegas regulars sound off

News of the months-long shutdown quickly drew mixed reactions among frequent Las Vegas visitors.

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“Bacchanal is the first name out of everyone’s mouth when someone asks about a Vegas buffet, so a renovation closure is going to surprise a lot of people booking winter trips,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I think this is horrible news,” another user wrote.

Others wondered why a partial remodel would take six months or so.

Some even questioned if the buffet would ever reopen.

“I have that fear myself. Six months seems like too long of a time for some minor renovations,” another person replied.

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Some Vegas fans pointed out, however, that extended construction timelines are standard on the Strip.

“Lengthy renovations are nothing new in Vegas. The question is how much of an improvement it will be,” the commenter wrote.

As Fox News Digital reported in the summer, many of the famous buffets of Las Vegas fell victim in recent years to the COVID-19 pandemic, its social-distancing requirements and the trend of wealthier visitors seeking higher-end restaurants.

There were over a dozen traditional Vegas buffets on the Strip in 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Now, there are just a handful.

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Unlike many Strip resorts, budget casinos rely heavily on repeat local customers and value-conscious gamblers, making inexpensive buffets an effective way to drive casino traffic.

Fox News Digital reached out to Caesars Palace for additional information.

Theresa Mull contributed reporting.

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