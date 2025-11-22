Lions storm into AFLW grand final with big win over Blues

Ruby Svarc has dazzled with a career-best haul as the Brisbane Lions hit top gear to trounce Carlton and set up a third-straight AFLW grand final clash with North Melbourne.

Svarc, who had just 17 goals in her previous 55 games, slotted four to power a third-quarter blitz in Saturday night’s 10.7 (67) to 5.2 (32) in front of 6511 fans at Brighton Homes Arena.

The hosts kicked five goals in 11 minutes to break the contest open after halftime, with Dakota Davidson adding a highlight reel effort from the pocket in a thrilling six-goal third term.

Brisbane’s ninth-straight win, after a week of spicy back-and-forth banter between the sides, reversed the result of their Round 3 meeting.

It will be the two-time premiers’ fourth-straight grand final appearance and seventh in 10 seasons.

And it ensured the Lions and Kangaroos, on a 26-game unbeaten run, will meet again in a third-straight decider next Saturday after the defending champions survived a scare to beat Melbourne by 10 points.

The Lions hammered away in the first quarter but were sloppy and had little to show for their 12 inside-50 entries in a goalless term.

Carlton were clean at the other end, a series of pinpoint kicks finishing with Dayne Finn playing on and kicking the quarter’s only goal.

The hosts remained frantic in the second term and it was Svarc, who had never kicked more than two goals in a game, who settled to take the spoils.

First she scooped up a loose ball, raced clear of the contest and, after giving and receiving a handball, kicked a goal on the run.

Then she regathered from her own smothered shot on goal to slot a second major in quick time.

The Blues replied, Tara Bohanna’s pinpoint kick finding Poppy Scholz in the goal square.

Taylor Smith soccered another through for Brisbane, before Sholz’s second from a free kick made it a five-point margin at the main break.

Svarc wasn’t done, a banana kick from the pocket delivering her third before she found more open space and hit Courtney Hodder on the chest.

Hodder converted for a 17-point lead and then it was party time when Dakota Davidson tapped towards the boundary and somehow finessed the tight angle for another brilliant goal.

The floodgates were wide open when Blues defender Harriet Cordner was pinged for a deliberate rushed behind.

Ellie Hampson snuck the goal through, before Davidson’s second – a clean strike from 45 metres – made it five goals in 11 minutes.

Sophie McKay dragged one back for the Blues, but the sweet-striking Hampson had the reply with the final act of an exhilarating quarter.

Svarc then completed the dream night, pouncing on a loose ball to swing through her fourth goal and all-but end the contest early in the fourth term.

