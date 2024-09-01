Livin’ Lodge: Ina Garten’s favorite cast iron pan is now just $20 at Amazon

We have an important announcement: Ina Garten’s favorite cast iron pan is on sale. And when Ina speaks, we listen. She is the queen (OK, the Contessa) of making life in the kitchen easy, breezy and joyful as she decodes French cooking for a new generation. Want to feel like culinary royalty? Adding her beloved Lodge cast iron skillet to your arsenal is a great place to start — especially while it’s just $20 Amazon’s Labor Day sale.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Paying a premium for good cookware — heck, even mediocre cookware — seems to be the norm these days, so when we spot a well-constructed, super-sturdy piece like this skillet for just $20 (that’s over 40% off), we think even Ina would say that “store-bought is just fine!” Plus, it was built to last forever, so you won’t need to shell out for a replacement in two years.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Lodge has been making quality kitchen goods since 1896, so they know what they’re doing. This tough-as-nails Lodge skillet can be used anywhere — on the stove, over the grill, in the oven or even over a campfire. It’s the ultimate multiuse tool, whether you’re perfectly searing a steak, dry-frying mushrooms or making the best darn scrambled eggs ever. Cast iron is incredibly durable, but it’s also excellent at heat retention to ensure consistent cooking. And it comes pre-seasoned, so you don’t have to fiddle around oiling it up, and it’s ready to use right out of the box.

It’s not just for savory cooking, either. Our resident Yahoo Life kitchen deals writer — who used to bake professionally — uses hers to make sweets like cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip pancakes. (Check out her full Lodge cast iron skillet review for more.)

We’re with Ina: This is the standard bearer of cast iron cookware. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 96,800 Amazon shoppers are so impressed by their Lodge skillets, they awarded them perfect five-star ratings.

Pros 👍

“Lodge is hands-down the best brand when it comes to cast irons,” declared a happy home cook. “I have used mine almost every single day since I got it, and it has held up really well.”

“It’s already seasoned and I love that!” exclaimed another Lodge loyalist. “It is my favorite pan now. It’s pretty, so I leave it sitting on my stove all the time. Nothing is sticking to it and it’s super easy to clean, has great heat distribution and is excellent quality. This will be passed down for generations.”

“Lodge’s cast iron pans are literally the best pans I have ever used in my life,” gushed a final fan. “My absolute go-to every time I need to cook something. Perfect sear on steaks. … Great for pancakes. Holds up to high heat in the oven.”

Cons 👎

Of course, its durability means it isn’t exactly lightweight. “For people with weaker or injured wrists like me, this cast iron is the real deal and so it’s extremely heavy compared to other types of pans,” explained one user. “I had to be careful carrying it to make sure I do not injure my wrist again.” That said, they called it “a solid product and very forgiving cast iron pan for a beginner user like me.”

“Be aware that the handle does get very hot!” cautioned a final fan, who added, “Make sure to wash it and dry it all at the same time, otherwise it can rust.”

In the event that you notice some stubborn residue, here’s a simple solution.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

