This Mr. Coffee mug warmer keeps my cup of joe hot all day — and it’s down to $17

When the workday drags on, all you want is a hot cup of joe. But sometimes even that’s asking too much — you get distracted for a few minutes, and … oh no, it’s gone cold! If that scenario sounds familiar, have a look at this popular $17 electric mug warmer from none other than Mr. Coffee. If you like coffee at all, you know how important it is to keep it at just the right temperature, and this gizmo gives you that first sip of joy down to the last drop.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This warmer is only $20 at full price, but right now you can snag it for just $17. While we have seen deeper discounts for this contraption, that was in July when we were more into iced coffee rather than hot. As the temps go down, we expect the price of this to go up.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Lukewarm coffee won’t do. I adore my first cup of coffee in the morning. I think about it when I get into bed at night. Steaming hot, warming up my insides as it goes down the pipes. And I like lazing around as I cradle my mug, letting the morning gently unfold. But then the coffee cools off and I get a little irked. OK, maybe more than a little. So when a friend gushed to me about how the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer changed her morning routine, I knew I had to check it out. The price tag seemed more than reasonable.

I’m at my computer 10-plus hours a day, and I need periodic hits of caffeine to keep me going. Now, instead of using a coaster, I just sit my mug down on this warmer and I know my beverage will stay consistently toasty. Sometimes I’ll use it for my Lady Grey tea on days I’m feeling frisky.

The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is an easygoing little guy, with only an on/off switch and an indicator light telling you when your drink is hot — it takes less than two minutes to do its thing. I really appreciate its simplicity in this chaotic day and age. It has a nice long cord, easily wipes clean and is tiny enough to fit in a carry-on. Yes, I plan to bring it with me on vacation. And yes, that might sound a bit nuts, but hey, call me crazy. I’m hooked.

My family is all over this gizmo. My kids use it to heat up their cocoa, and I’ve seen my husband sneak in his mug of Earl Grey on more than one occasion. It’s just fun to use and makes you feel like you’re doing something special for yourself. Self-care, I say!

Come on; it’s from MISTER COFFEE! If you can’t trust that guy with your morning java, who can you trust? (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Some 35,200 shoppers rave about how this electric mug warmer keeps coffee at just the right temperature.

Pros 👍

“I’m so glad I got one of these as I am full-time WFH and can now put whatever I want on my desk (things like this used to be banned in the office). I’m also a big coffee drinker and here in NY it’s cold more than half the months out of the year. This thing really works and it heats up quickly! I can see heat coming from the glass as it keeps it consistently warm,” raved one shopper.

One grandpa said, “It’s 4:00 and my breakfast coffee is still hot and drinkable. Does not overheat your coffee, but does keep it nice, hot and drinkable. I absolutely love it.”

“First thing every morning, grab a cup of coffee and head to my computer,” one fan wrote. “My coffee cup used to sit on my wooden desk while I was online. I’m not a slow drinker; however, I want every sip to be like the first. My coffee needed re-heating at half-cup level. I ordered the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer out of frustration. It works! Last sip is equal to the first. Love it. Wish I had ordered it sooner.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers think it could be better with a few adjustments.

“I’ve had this for over five years, use it daily, and it still works perfectly,” wrote one shopper. “Keeps my coffee warm all morning. Just wish it was a little bit wider for my larger coffee cups. Otherwise, this thing is perfect and durable.”

Another five-star reviewer added: Only wish it would auto-shutoff and had a brighter “On” light indicator

Here’s to keeping hot beverages hot!

Amazon This is a simple gadget — it has an on/off switch and a plug — and keeps your beverage hot from the first sip to the last. $17 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

