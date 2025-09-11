lululemon’s Dr. Joey Chan Explores Innovation at Retail Asia Conference & Expo 2025

Spotlighting lululemon’s commitment to innovation and community engagement as key drivers shaping the future of retail in Asia

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — lululemon is proud to have had Dr. Joey Chan, Market Director for Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, as a panelist on “Retail Reimagined: Innovating for Tomorrow” during Retail Asia Conference & Expo in Hong Kong. The event, a premier platform for retail industry leaders and innovators, spotlighted the latest trends, challenges, and advancements shaping the future of commerce in Asia.

As a key voice in the panel discussion, Dr. Chan emphasized the importance of maintaining an open mindset and a strong belief in the region’s possibilities amid today’s challenging retail environment. She highlighted that lululemon’s success is rooted in human connection, focusing not just on products, but on the emotional journey of connecting, inspiring, and engaging guests through authentic stories, shared values, and clear purpose. When speaking on the brand’s cross-generational appeal, Dr. Chan highlighted the universality of the “joy of movement,” which resonates across demographics. She also highlighted diversity as a strength, noting that lululemon Hong Kong’s store teams represent 19 nationalities, enabling the brand to connect meaningfully with guests from around the world, fostering deeper cultural understanding and engagement.

On innovation, Dr. Chan emphasized the importance of designing guest experiences as the ‘front of house’—warm, intuitive, and human—while leveraging data and AI technology as the ‘back of house’ engine that powers personalization and efficiency. Reaffirming lululemon’s commitment to sustainability, she pointed to tangible circularity efforts, including the introduction of Repairs program and Like New take back pilot in Hong Kong to extend product life cycle.

Looking ahead, Dr. Chan expressed optimism about the future of retail in Asia, noting that the pace of change is the biggest challenge but saw the greatest opportunity in building authentic relationships and creating meaningful experiences that keep brands relevant.

Dr. Chan’s participation highlighted lululemon’s leadership in championing innovation and meaningful customer engagement within the retail industry. With her deep expertise in navigating dynamic markets, Dr. Chan contributed valuable insights to a conversation shaping the next era of retail.

