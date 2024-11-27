Lunit Inks Partnership with Salud Digna to Advance AI in Medical Imaging

AI-powered chest X-ray and mammography analysis solutions to be deployed across one of Mexico’s largest healthcare networks

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced a strategic partnership with Salud Digna, one of Mexico’s largest medical networks. Under the agreement, Lunit will deliver its AI-powered medical imaging solutions to Salud Digna’s extensive network of over 230 clinics across Mexico and Central America.

The deal centers on two of Lunit’s flagship products:

Lunit INSIGHT CXR, an AI-powered chest X-ray analysis solution

Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an AI software for mammography analysis

These cutting-edge tools are set to enhance diagnostic capabilities for Salud Digna, which treats approximately 20 million patients annually.

As part of the arrangement, Lunit will also gain access to Salud Digna’s substantial database, comprising millions of deidentified 2D mammography and chest X-ray images. This high-quality data will help Lunit refine its AI algorithms, particularly for the Latin American market.

“By integrating Lunit’s advanced AI into our healthcare network, we aim to improve the accuracy and efficiency of our imaging services,” said Juan Carlos Ordoñez, CEO of Salud Digna. “Together, we are committed to leveraging our extensive data resources to drive innovation in medical imaging and ultimately improve patient care across the region.”

The collaboration extends beyond a traditional supplier-client relationship. Lunit and Salud Digna will engage in joint research projects, leveraging the shared data to further advance medical imaging AI technology and showcase the impact of this partnership on healthcare delivery in Mexico and across the Latin American region.

“This multifaceted partnership with Salud Digna marks a milestone in our global expansion and our mission to improve patient outcomes through AI,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “By combining our cutting-edge AI technology with Salud Digna’s vast clinical experience and extensive patient data, we’re not just supplying software – we’re collaborating to advance medical imaging AI technology tailored to the needs of patients in Mexico and potentially the broader Latin American region.”

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We harness AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 4,500 hospitals and medical institutions across 55+ countries.

Our clinical studies have been published in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as the ASCO and RSNA. In 2024, Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled synergy and accuracy, particularly in breast health and screening technologies. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io .

