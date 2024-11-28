Breathe Easy This Pollen Season with Coway’s Sensitive Choice Approved Air Purifiers

The National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice program has recognised Coway’s Airmega air purifier lineup as being Sensitive Choice approved with the potential to benefit people living with asthma and allergies.

Amid peak allergy season, Coway’s asthma and allergy-friendly range of Airmega air purifiers are available at a discount during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are running from now until December 2 nd, as well as during Amazon Boxing Day deals from December 24 th to 28th.

SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As Australia transitions from spring to summer, rising pollen counts and increasingly extreme weather conditions are expected to worsen allergy and asthma symptoms across the board.



As various grasses enter their peak flowering season, air quality is set to be significantly impacted, making it harder to breathe and potentially triggering asthma symptoms in affected individuals.

Now is the perfect time for Australians struggling with asthma or seasonal allergies to invest in an air purifier that helps keep the air in their homes clean. Coway, South Korea’s leading wellness tech company, offers solutions designed to keep all consumers breathing easier with its Airmega air purifier range, a lineup that has officially been approved by the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice program.

Coway’s Sensitive Choice Approval: A Mark of Trust

Sensitive Choice is a program by the National Asthma Council Australia that identifies products that may help improve the lives of people living with asthma or allergies. This approval assures customers that Coway’s air purifiers are a reliable and effective choice for those seeking relief from airborne allergens.

3-stage Filtration Boosted by GreenHEPA™ Filter for Cleaner Air

Each Coway Airmega air purifier is equipped with a HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration System, a 3-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, a deodorisation/activated carbon filter, and a GreenHEPA™ filter. This advanced system captures allergens, pollen, smoke, gases, odours, and even volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to filter out 99.97% of ultra-fine particles, even those as small as 0.03 microns. This process helps ensure that the air circulating through the home is clean and fresh, particularly during peak allergy season.

Coway offers a range of models tailored to different room sizes and air purification needs:

Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH): Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and small offices thanks to its 109m² coverage, the Airmega Mighty is the U.S.’ most-loved air purifier, a solution that currently has over 20,000 five-star reviews and has been a Wirecutter top pick for ten consecutive years.

Airmega 150: A compact, stylish model perfect for one- or two-person households, Airmega 150 is available in Dove White, Sage Green , and Peony Pink colorways. It has won multiple prestigious international design awards, including Germany’s iF Design Award, Japan’s Good Design Award, and the U.S.’ IDEA award.

Airmega 250: A larger model featuring 131m² of coverage best suited for families and pet owners, Airmega 250 also provides filtration and protection specific to pet-related allergens.

In order to make it even easier for Australians to breathe easier this allergen season, Coway is offering exclusive discounts on its Airmega air purifiers and filters during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. From November 19th to December 2nd, consumers can enjoy up to 35% off Airmega air purifiers and up to 40% off Airmega air filters. For those who miss out on these deals, the company’s last deals of 2024 will be live from December 24th to 28th.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the “Best Life Solution Company,” is a leading environmental home appliances company making people’s lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company’s most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.