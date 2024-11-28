The best Walmart Black Friday deals will save you up to 85% off Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Keurig and more

If you’ve been busy prepping for this week’s Thanksgiving feast, make sure to carve out some time before the big meal to check out the Black Friday sales that are already live — including these incredible new Walmart Black Friday deals. That’s right, there’s no need to wait until actual Black Friday to start your shopping. Walmart’s got big discounts on big brands like Apple, Shark, Dyson, Bissell, Ninja, HP and Keurig. You can scoop up epic discounts on hosting essentials, stocking stuffers and a few goodies for yourself, too. (See what our editors are buying here!)

Trending Walmart Black Friday deals

Our team of shopping experts pored over Walmart’s Black Friday sales to make your shopping experience super smooth. Whether you’re searching for a vacuum (this lightweight stick vac is just $75 — that’s over 75% off), new cookware (this 17-piece set is only $65 — down from $200), or a flannel shirt for those upcoming cold days (this cozy one is a low $14), we’ve got your back. Need a tech upgrade? We found a 55-inch smart TV for just $178 (grab two while you’re at it!) and a wild $129 deal on an HP laptop. Oh, and these slippers — Ugg lookalikes — are down to $20 from $50 and make a great gift.

Advertisement Advertisement

While we’re on the topic of deals, now’s also the best time to sign up for Walmart+. Through December 2, Walmart is offering its annual membership for $49 (that’s 50% off) — join now and you’ll get early access to the retailer’s upcoming Cyber Monday sale. Scroll down for our can’t-miss Walmart Black Friday deals and start adding to your cart now.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Suit up for flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any autumnal wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it’s ideal for layering on warm days and chillier nights. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $14. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Don’t let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is now down to $75. $75 at Walmart

Walmart Having a good lightweight jump starter in your trunk can be the difference between a minor annoyance and a full-blown bad day. With this jump starter, there’s no waiting around for someone to rescue you. It can power up just about any vehicle — ATVs, motorcycles, lawnmowers, boats — and also charge all your devices with its USB ports. You kind of can’t leave home without a power source anymore. $70 at Walmart

Walmart Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn’t mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that marked down to just $36. Flip through nearly 100 speeds and ten massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. $36 at Walmart

Walmart This bestselling knife block set from foodie-favorite Carote has everything you need to get to cookin’. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and a hardwood block. Phew! $39 at Walmart

Walmart Hoops are a style staple, not least because they look beautiful dressed up or down. These C&C earrings take that look to the next level, with 18-karat white gold plating, tastefully crusted with dazzling Swarovski crystals. Another plus: They’re hypoallergenic and contain no lead or nickel, so they won’t cause probs for even the most sensitive skin. $15 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: $10 and under

Walmart You can never have too many pairs of socks, right? This Joyspun set is super cozy and comes in a few different color options. Bonus: they have no-skid grippers on the bottom, so you won’t need to wear them with slippers on your hardwood floors. $6 at Walmart

Walmart A candle in a pretty frosted jar gives you double the bang for your buck: It adds a lovely scent to your room, plus it serves as decor. These Better Homes & Gardens candles — just $5 each — bring in those lovely scents of fall, with a wick that diffuses them further and longer throughout the home. $5 at Walmart

Walmart Believe it or not, not everyone wants a pricey pair of AirPods, especially when there are so many affordable options. These bestsellers — down to a super low $10! — have more than 9,000 five-star reviews, and customers rave about the sound quality and comfortable fit. In addition to black, they also come in lots of fun color options like red, teal and pink. $10 at Walmart

Time and Tru Your leggings have met their new best friend, which you can score now for just 10 bucks in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that’s perfect for covering what needs to be covered. $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Cheaper than Amazon

Walmart Summer may be over, but that doesn’t meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and … ta-da! Plus, you’ll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) It’s $31 cheaper than at Amazon, so “scoop” it up while you can. $149 at Walmart

Walmart What makes this 4K TV so special? It features a compact and cozy 43-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and blacks are dark instead of murky. Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a theater-like vibe. It’s available for just $198 at Walmart, compared to $269 at Amazon. $198 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Vacuums

Walmart Watch out, dirt! This top-seller with over 7,800 five-star fans is a powerhouse that swivels and swerves like an athlete, sucking up dirt, hair and dust (shout-out to the hardworking HEPA filter). Use the handheld nozzle to attack upholstery, stairs and curtains. This one’s known to sell out fast, so scoop it up while you can. $97 at Walmart

Walmart At under 10 pounds, the Little Green is lightweight and easy to carry, yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odors — and now it’s a lovely $26 off. We love this customer’s take: “Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works so well! Absolutely a must with children and pets.” $98 at Walmart

Walmart Been dyin’ to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it’s nearly 40% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it’s cordless, you won’t have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $250 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Kitchen

Walmart Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you’re not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don’t have to spend a fortune on a new set. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they’re safe for all stovetops, and nonstick so they’re great for any at-home chef. $65 at Walmart

Walmart Mix, serve and store dishes in these stainless steel mixing bowls. The set includes five bowls ranging in size from 0.7 quarts to 4.5 quarts, and all come with colorful lids. Other perks: You can nest them in your cabinets to save space, they’re dishwasher-friendly and they’re dent- and rust-resistant. $18 at Walmart

Walmart You’ll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you’ll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won’t have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart This is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop. $50 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Home

Walmart Pick up these pair of Serta gel memory foam pillows while they’re only $19. They’re cooling to help you avoid night sweats, and they’re supportive. The memory foam will cradle your head and neck for a better night’s sleep. $19 at Walmart

Walmart As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you’re planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the fall and winter months. It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes, plus the reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that’s velvety smooth to the touch. $25 at Walmart

Walmart If you want to feel like you’re sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, these linens will get you there. They’re cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), not to mention pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? Their deep-pocketed design fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick, so you won’t have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Available in 49 colors. $18 at Walmart

Walmart If your current bags have seen better travel days, it’s time to level up. Lightweight and durable, each piece of this three-piece luggage set suitcase has 360° silent spinner wheels, so you can easily maneuver around the airport and book it during those tight layovers. Inside, you’ll find zippered dividers to keep your belongings secure. Oh, and did we mention you can choose from seven colors? $85 at Walmart

Walmart An organized space is a proven stress reducer and time saver, and staying tidy can even cut down on housework. So if your surfaces are overflowing with stuff that needs a place to call home, this sturdy shelving unit t is a simple solution and we found it for almost 60% off. It can hold up to 1,250 pounds worth of items in your kitchen, home office, garage and beyond. $50 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Tech

Walmart Who would’ve thought you could get a 55-inch TV for under $200? This is indeed one smart TV that will make a fantastic gift for the movie lover on your list (and also for yourself). It’s loaded with over 8.3 million pixels that deliver more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080 high-def screen, and three high-speed HDMI inputs for the best connection to gaming consoles, set-top boxes, AV receivers and more. $178 at Walmart

Walmart Yes, it looks sharp, but more importantly, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Microsft 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use — work, school or just some end-of-day browsing. It’s small, light, portable and down to a wild $129. Plus, it comes in two fun color options, blue and pink. At this price, you might want to pick up both. $129 at Walmart

Walmart A MacBook Air for only $599? Someone pinch us. Another plus: The battery life is impeccable, with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. And while there are newer models, this is speedy and sleek and it’s got the goods you need at the lowest price we’ve seen. $599 at Walmart

Walmart There’s a reason AirPods always sell out: They’re seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but those cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound, are easy to use and just plain look great. What’s more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it’s in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. Forty bucks off a pair of these stellar buds is music to our ears too. $89 at Walmart

Roku Don’t want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $17 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your WiFi. Soon you’ll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. It makes a terrific gift as well. $17 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Style

Walmart Slippers are essential winter footwear (and also make a great holiday gift) — and these babies are super similar to everyone’s favorite Ugg slippers. Instead of paying $110, these cost the price of a movie ticket. All four colors are on sale, including a deep black and light cream. There’s also an anti-slip sole for the days you want to wear them out of the house. $20 at Walmart

Walmart A major rule when it comes to sale shopping? Always hit up the designer bag section. This crossbody bag — now just $66 — holds all the essentials and is a compliment magnet in Michael Kors’ signature logo pattern. And yes, it has compartments. Two pockets built into the purse’s inner lining let you securely stash stuff like your phone and keys, then easily retrieve them without the dreaded rummaging. $66 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Outdoors

Walmart This little powerhouse is your ticket to storm preparedness, with four AC outlets, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a DC port and an automotive port. The LCD screen shows all operating statuses easily and timely. And since we’re still in hurricane season this can be your best buddy. It’s discounted 80% for Black Friday. $150 at Walmart

Walmart Fall storms can be windy and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size with a hand saw. This chain saw is lightweight and simple to use, but don’t let the size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won’t accidentally start things up while carrying it. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require corded power, blow off noxious exhaust or suffer from any number of other inconveniences. This pick, however, offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling the peskiest of yard chores a fall breeze. $139 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that’s 50% off — and score early access to Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Source