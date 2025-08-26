Marriott Bonvoy and Shinsegae Duty Free Announces a Strategic Partnership Turning Duty Free Shopping into Travel Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy members can now earn points while shopping at Shinsegae Duty Free in Korea, with exclusive cross-benefits and instant status matching between both loyalty programs

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, has launched a strategic partnership with Shinsegae Duty Free, Korea’s leading duty-free operator, designed to deliver greater points-earning opportunities and differentiated rewards to members of both loyalty programs. This first duty free collaboration for Marriott Bonvoy seamlessly connects global hospitality with premium duty-free retail, enriching the everyday journey for members through meaningful rewards, whether they travel or shop.

Starting August 26, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn 2 points for every KRW 1,000 spent at Shinsegae Duty Free offline and online stores, once the purchase is completed and picked up. Members can earn up to 1,000 points per month. The collaboration also introduces tier matching across both programs, allowing members to enjoy elevated experiences across both brands. Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite members will be matched to Shinsegae Duty Free Black status, while Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite members will receive Shinsegae Duty Free VIP status. Shinsegae Black and VIP members will receive Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status.

To celebrate the launch, a limited-time pop-up store will be hosted at the Shinsegae Duty Free Myeongdong store from August 26 to September 4, 2025. The travel-themed space, designed to capture the spirit of travel with Marriott Bonvoy, invites visitors to learn more about the membership program and its rewards. Visitors who enroll in Marriott Bonvoy on-site will receive a welcome gift, available in limited quantities each day, and all customers who link their Marriott Bonvoy and Shinsegae Duty Free accounts will enjoy additional rewards.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with Shinsegae Duty Free in South Korea for Marriott Bonvoy’s very first global strategic duty-free partnership,” said Duke Nam, Area Vice President, South Korea, Vietnam, and Philippines, Marriott International. “Today’s launch reflects our commitment to creating meaningful touchpoints for our members— beyond hotel stays. Together with Shinsegae Duty Free, we are connecting lifestyle and travel in a way that is uniquely rewarding, immersive, and distinctly Marriott Bonvoy.”

“Through this strategic partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, we aim to maximize customer satisfaction by combining Marriott’s global network with Shinsegae Duty Free’s curated, customer-centric services,” said Hojin Yang, Executive Vice President of Sales Division. “By offering integrated benefits such as membership tier matching and points earning, we are creating a differentiated experience that connects shopping and travel. We will continue to explore growth opportunities that provide even greater value to our members.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding Marriott Bonvoy’s lifestyle and rewards ecosystem in South Korea. Following its existing points transfer partnership with Hana Bank, Marriott Bonvoy is now broadening its presence by offering members the ability to earn and redeem points through everyday activities like shopping. Globally, the program continues to evolve into a more integrated and meaningful part of members’ daily lives.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression. Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Shinsegae Duty Free

Shinsegae Duty Free is South Korea’s leading duty-free operator, offering a differentiated shopping experience with a diverse portfolio of global and local brands including K-pop, K-fashion, and K-beauty. Its flagship Myeongdong store features an extensive range of luxury brands alongside trendy experiences such as the ‘SPACE OF BTS.’ At Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 locations, travelers can conveniently shop for a wide selection of global luxury brands and popular K-beauty products before departure. Especially notable is the ‘Shinsegae Zone’ in Terminal 2—a one-stop shopping destination where visitors can enjoy fashion, beauty, food, electronics, and more all in one place. Shinsegae Duty Free also offers a seamless shopping experience through its online duty-free platform, supporting three languages to cater to global travelers.

CONTACT:

Kate Giwon Jeon

Manager, Communications – South Korea and Philippines, Marriott International

kate.jeon@marriott.com

Source