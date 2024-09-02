Meet the Power Beast: Growatt HELIOS 3600, The Ultimate Energy Solution for Every Challenge

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Growatt is proud to unveil the HELIOS 3600, the latest powerhouse in portable energy technology. Engineered for those who demand nothing less than maximum power and reliability, the HELIOS 3600 is a true power beast, ready to conquer any energy challenge you throw at it.



Growatt HELIOS 3600

With a colossal battery capacity of 3686.4Wh and a continuous output of 3600W, it’s capable of powering a wide range of devices and appliances. For those requiring even more power, connect two HELIOS 3600 units in parallel to achieve a maximum system capacity of 36kWh when paired with expansion batteries.

HELIOS 3600 offers flexible charging with 120V and 240V charging options, along with simultaneous XT60 and Anderson input charging. This ensures that your power station can be charged and ready in multiple ways, depending on your available resources. You may charge the HELIOS 3600 via wall outlets, solar panels, car chargers, RV pedestal chargers, or Anderson input – or combine methods for even faster charging speeds. It is equipped with 16 versatile outlets, including a NEMA TT-30 for RV enthusiasts and an Anderson output for solar or DIY projects, this beast is ready for any connection. You can tailor your power usage with myGro App to customize your power strategy by setting up the TOU Mode, Solar Focus Mode, or Emergency Backup Mode.

“The HELIOS 3600 is not just another power station; it’s a comprehensive energy solution,” said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing at Growatt. “With its unmatched power capacity, versatility, and smart features, it empowers users to take control of their energy needs in any situation, from everyday use to emergency scenarios.”

The HELIOS 3600 will be available starting 2 September 2024 on GrowattPortable.com.

For more information, visit Growatt HELIOS 3600.

About Growatt:

Growatt is a pioneer in innovative energy solutions, dedicated to providing reliable and efficient power products that empower people to stay connected and safe in any situation. Our mission is to create reliable, sustainable, and user-friendly energy products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Source