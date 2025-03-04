Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsMEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX, UNVEILS AS EVER, A NEW BRAND OF GOURMET...
Media News

MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX, UNVEILS AS EVER, A NEW BRAND OF GOURMET AND LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS

admin
By admin
0
13

Developed in partnership with Netflix, initial collection will launch spring 2025 and includes fruit spread, baking mixes, herbal teas, flower sprinkles, and limited-edition honey 

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, proudly introduces As ever, a lifestyle brand dedicated to beautifully crafted essentials. Developed in partnership with Netflix, the brand brings Meghan’s signature design aesthetic to life. The collection is infused with joy, love, and a touch of whimsy. Thoughtfully curated, As ever celebrates intentional living, transforming everyday moments into lasting memories.

The debut As ever collection showcases eight intentionally designed products, personally developed by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over the past year, drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining.
The debut As ever collection showcases eight intentionally designed products, personally developed by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over the past year, drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining.

The debut As ever collection showcases eight intentionally designed products, personally developed by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over the past year, drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining. Each piece is created with love and care, and the brand will continue to evolve, introducing new offerings seasonally.

The first products to be made available will include:

  • Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging 
  • Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea
  • Herbal Peppermint Tea
  • Herbal Hibiscus Tea
  • Flower Sprinkles for beautifying meals and sweet treats
  • Crêpe Mix
  • Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles
  • Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb

DOWNLOAD HI RES IMAGE HERE

Whether you’re a chef looking to elevate everyday dishes, a parent bringing joy to your family, or a host crafting a memorable celebration, this collection offers something special for everyone.

Launching in spring 2025 on AsEver.com, the collection will be available for purchase nationwide, exclusively within the 50 states.

In partnership with Netflix, With Love, Meghan, also premiered today. This inspiring eight-episode series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlighting how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.

About As ever:

As ever, a premium lifestyle brand by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, offers beautifully crafted products designed to elevate everyday moments. Available exclusively on AsEver.com, As ever will be available for purchase nationwide across all 50 states in Spring 2025. With a dedication to timeless design and curated craftsmanship, the brand will continue to expand seasonally, introducing new products that encourage a more thoughtful and beautifully simple way of living.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2633164/As_Ever.jpg?p=medium600
Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2633372/As_Ever_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Source

Previous article
Popular travel destination breaks annual tourism record, sets new goal of 60M visitors
Next article
Aviation industry pushes Congress for air traffic improvements, more hiring
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024