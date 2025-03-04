MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX, UNVEILS AS EVER, A NEW BRAND OF GOURMET AND LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS

Developed in partnership with Netflix, initial collection will launch spring 2025 and includes fruit spread, baking mixes, herbal teas, flower sprinkles, and limited-edition honey

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, proudly introduces As ever, a lifestyle brand dedicated to beautifully crafted essentials. Developed in partnership with Netflix, the brand brings Meghan’s signature design aesthetic to life. The collection is infused with joy, love, and a touch of whimsy. Thoughtfully curated, As ever celebrates intentional living, transforming everyday moments into lasting memories.



The debut As ever collection showcases eight intentionally designed products, personally developed by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over the past year, drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining. Each piece is created with love and care, and the brand will continue to evolve, introducing new offerings seasonally.

The first products to be made available will include:

Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging

Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea

Herbal Peppermint Tea

Herbal Hibiscus Tea

Flower Sprinkles for beautifying meals and sweet treats

Crêpe Mix

Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles

Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb

Whether you’re a chef looking to elevate everyday dishes, a parent bringing joy to your family, or a host crafting a memorable celebration, this collection offers something special for everyone.

Launching in spring 2025 on AsEver.com, the collection will be available for purchase nationwide, exclusively within the 50 states.

In partnership with Netflix, With Love, Meghan, also premiered today. This inspiring eight-episode series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlighting how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.

About As ever:

As ever, a premium lifestyle brand by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, offers beautifully crafted products designed to elevate everyday moments. Available exclusively on AsEver.com, As ever will be available for purchase nationwide across all 50 states in Spring 2025. With a dedication to timeless design and curated craftsmanship, the brand will continue to expand seasonally, introducing new products that encourage a more thoughtful and beautifully simple way of living.

