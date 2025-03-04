Popular travel destination breaks annual tourism record, sets new goal of 60M visitors

Visitors from far and wide have been traveling to Japan, with the country breaking a tourism record in 2024.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, projections indicated that nearly 33.4 million travelers visited Japan, according to the country’s government site. Nearly three million Americans visited the country in 2024.

Hokuto Asano, first secretary at the Embassy of Japan, told Fox News Digital that the number of visitors last year ended up reaching 36 million.

Yukiyoshi Noguchi, who is the counselor at the embassy, said 2024 was declared the “U.S.-Japan Tourism Year” by both governments.

“So last year, in 2024, we received almost 3 million Americans in Japan, which was a record high,” said Noguchi.

Asano shared that Japan has a plan to nearly double visitors in the next five years.

“In 2030, we want the goal to [reach] 60 million people. … We will make an effort to increase [and] welcome more tourists from international countries. So that’s why we decided to invest in the local area. Other than Kyoto, Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka, we hope to encourage tourist[s] to visit these destinations,” said Asano.

Thirty percent of visitors said they experienced overcrowding at popular spots, according to a Japan Tourism Board Foundation and the Development Bank of Japan report.

Japan is known for its hot springs (onsens) and bathing facilities surrounded by inns, drawing tourists from around the world.

Many of Japan’s onsen towns have imposed so-called bathing taxes, Fox News Digital reported.

“Many local governments in Japan [are] thinking about introducing a tourism tax. This is because many tourists visit there, but they don’t have … a public toilet for tourists or some didn’t have enough infrastructure for the tourists,” said Asano.

“So they need to invest in infrastructure. That’s why they [are] thinking to increase these taxes, that tax income makes more comfortable or convenient for the tourists. I think this trend will continue,” Asano added.

“In Japan or especially in Kyoto, there is a big debate for overtourism. So, to make a solution for overtourism, maybe taxation could be [the] option,” said Noguchi.

Noguchi said Americans would enjoy visiting Japan during spring.

“I recommend visiting Japan in spring because there [are] very beautiful cherry blossoms growing in Japan … there [were] cherry blossoms gifted from Tokyo to Washington, D.C., in 1912. So American people will enjoy the genuine cherry blossoms in Japan,” said Noguchi.

Asano said traditional culture involving Buddhist and Shinto religions is attracting many tourists.

Characters like Hello Kitty, which is popular in modern Japanese culture, are also drawing travelers to the country, Asano added.

