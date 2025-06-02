My new comforter is 5-star luxury at a Motel 6 price: It’s just $24 (over 50% off)

Can I let you all in on a little secret? I make a living writing about all things home, but I’ve been embarrassingly slow to update so many things in my own home, like my bedding. So, after years of sleeping under a mediocre blanket, I decided to invest in a new comforter. And not just any comforter — the wildly popular Bedsure Comforter, which was recommended to me by my sister. Seeing as she’s the real-life version of the Princess and the Pea (aka the fussiest sleeper I’ve ever met), I ordered it. The low price didn’t hurt, either — it’s back on sale for just $24 at Amazon.

Amazon This cushy comforter has eight loops on its sides, meaning it can double as a duvet insert. $24 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This queen-size comforter in classic white is over 50% off, bringing it down to $24 (just $3 more than its lowest price of 2025). That’s essentially the price of a restaurant lunch these days. Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up (in addition to mine), so if you’re thinking about giving it a shot, now would be a smart time. Trust me, it feels like a much higher-end blanket than its low price would imply.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Before I get into my own thoughts on the Bedsure Comforter, let’s chat about the basics. It’s designed to be an all-season blanket and has a soft poly microfiber shell with down alternative filling. It smartly features box-stitch construction, which helps keep the filling evenly distributed. You want that cloud-like feeling all around!

Because it comes with loops attached to its sides, you can use it as a duvet insert. And to make things really convenient, it’s machine-washable and dryer-friendly. I purchased the queen size in white, but it’s available in many other colors and sizes, twin through Alaskan king. (Prices vary.)

Warning: This comforter is so soft, your pets will want to hog it. (Amazon)

Putting it to the test 🛌

Upon unboxing the Bedsure Comforter, I saw that it was somewhat compressed (as expected). I followed the instructions, which said to fluff it up by hand and let it expand for a day or two. By nighttime, it had puffed up nicely and felt super-soft to the touch. So far, so good!

I’d recently gotten a new duvet cover, so I decided to place it in there to start. Aside from the usual annoyances that come with setting up all duvets, I was happy with the result; the loops aligned with the snaps in the cover, and I didn’t notice any bunching once everything was inside.

Once that was done, it was time for the sleep test. I got into bed, pulled the blanket over me and immediately felt a level of comfort I’ve never felt while sleeping at home. While it’s definitely not as heavy as a weighted blanket, I did feel a similar “hugging” sensation that put me at ease and made me want to doze right off — which I did.

I tend to sleep hot, and it’s not unusual for me to wake up in the middle of the night wanting to kick all sheets and blankets off my body. Thankfully, the Bedsure kept me warm on a winter’s night without overheating. I’ve been using it for over a year now, and I can’t believe the difference it’s made in my sleep. I feel like I’m getting tucked into a hotel bed every night, and even after washing the comforter, it’s maintained its marshmallow-like feel.

Once the weather started warming up, I took it out of the duvet cover and used it on its own. It does have a big blue label on one of its corners, which I don’t love from an aesthetic standpoint. (I’m sure it’s easy enough to remove.) Another note: According to the cleaning instructions, you should use a front-loading washer and dryer. My washing machine is a top-loader, and I took a chance. I’m happy to report that there have been no issues, but do this at your own risk.

That’s pretty much the same expression I have on my face whenever I’m under this. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

I’m not alone in my obsession with the Bedsure Comforter. More than 58,000 Amazon customers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“Best sleep in a long time,” wrote this Goldilocks. “Not too thick, not too light. Didn’t wake up feeling too hot, either. I slept so well, I slept through my alarm and ended up late for my class. … Kept the fluffiness after the first wash too, like a cloud! 10/10 would be late for class again.”

“Love this duvet,” raved another smitten sleeper. “It is so soft and has a nice weight to it. Feels just like the expensive bedding you find at high-class hotels. … The dog loves it too!”

“I am 100% satisfied with this comforter,” said a third fan. “It is so soft to the touch, as well as cool to your skin until you are under it. It locks in the warmth without being so heavy you can’t move around. My dog’s claws don’t sink into the threads, ripping them out, either.”

Cons 👎

This mostly content shopper had a nit to pick: “The only thing I could ask for on this is to add a few more of the ties. The duvet I purchased has lots of ties and I could see how it helps prevent it from slipping.” (For the record, I haven’t experienced any slipping.)

“I liked how it fluffed up after washing, since it seemed kind of thin. It is still thinner than I expected, but works wonderfully in my duvet and very comfortable to sleep with,” noted a final reviewer.

Amazon Sure, you could pack this blanket away, depending on the season, but you won’t need to — it’s comfy all year long. $24 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

