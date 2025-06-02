Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Bright red fish caught by Mississippi angler with electric reel breaks new record

A Mississippi angler just broke a fishing record in the Magnolia State.

Joseph Hoang of Biloxi, Mississippi, caught a vermilion snapper using an electric reel.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) certified the all-tackle state saltwater fish record for the month of May.

The snapper weighed 6 pounds and 9.6 ounces, according to the MDMR news release.

Vermilion snappers are known for their bright red color and slender body.

fishing record red snapper Mississippi may 2025

Joseph Hoang, pictured here, set a new state record with a 6-pound vermilion snapper in May. (MDMR)

They can grow up to 2 feet long and weigh up to 7 pounds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The fish can be found from North Carolina down to Brazil, including in the West Indies, the Gulf of America and the Caribbean Sea.

Red snapper fish swimming underwater in kelp forest.

Red snapper can grow up to 2 feet long and weigh up to 7 pounds. (iStock)

Red snapper season started in Mississippi on May 23.

Anglers are allowed to harvest two red snappers per person per day with a 16-inch minimum size limit.

Red Snapper seafood is seen on display at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES) - RTR4PJ5V

Mississippi anglers are allowed to harvest two red snappers per person per day with a 16-inch minimum size limit. (REUTERS/Gary Cameron )

The largemouth bass is Mississippi’s state fish. 

It’s also the most common fish to find, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP).

Largemouth bass can reach weights greater than 10 to 15 pounds, sometimes stretching over 26 inches in length, according to the MDWFP.

