Bright red fish caught by Mississippi angler with electric reel breaks new record

A Mississippi angler just broke a fishing record in the Magnolia State.

Joseph Hoang of Biloxi, Mississippi, caught a vermilion snapper using an electric reel.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) certified the all-tackle state saltwater fish record for the month of May.

The snapper weighed 6 pounds and 9.6 ounces, according to the MDMR news release.

Vermilion snappers are known for their bright red color and slender body.

They can grow up to 2 feet long and weigh up to 7 pounds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The fish can be found from North Carolina down to Brazil, including in the West Indies, the Gulf of America and the Caribbean Sea.

Red snapper season started in Mississippi on May 23.

Anglers are allowed to harvest two red snappers per person per day with a 16-inch minimum size limit.

The largemouth bass is Mississippi’s state fish.

It’s also the most common fish to find, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP).

Largemouth bass can reach weights greater than 10 to 15 pounds, sometimes stretching over 26 inches in length, according to the MDWFP.

