‘NE-YO: CHAMPAGNE AND ROSES TOUR, HONG KONG’ all priority tickets are sold out! Public sale will be available on 7th September!

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — American pop and R&B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo (Shaffer Chimere Smith) announced the “NE-YO : CHAMPAGNE AND ROSES TOUR, HONG KONG“. Powered by Yiu Wing Live Company, the tour is hitting Asia this October! Hong Kong will be the first stop of Greater China, followed by Shanghai and Foshan. He is set to perform at AXA x WONDERLAND on October 11th (FRI), bringing a musical banquet to fans in Hong Kong.



The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, regarded as a leading figure of 2000s R&B music, Ne-Yo has achieved multiple platinum records and peaked on the Billboard charts numerous times with several hit songs since his debut in 1998. His first album, In My Own Words, was released in 2006, with the hit single “So Sick” gaining worldwide success and making a breakthrough in his musical career. His second and third albums, Because of You (2007) and Year of the Gentleman (2008), were equally successful. Songs like “Because of You”, “Closer”, “Miss Independent”, and “Mad”, which are also gained global popularity, grew up alongside a generation. Ne-Yo’s voice is highlighting by its smoothness, versatility, and emotional depth, making it a distinctive and powerful in his music. He is proficient in using light and agile rhythms in his singing, making the melodies not only pleasing to the ear but also deeply resonant with audiences.

Apart from his singing career, Ne-Yo is also an outstanding songwriter and music producer, even famed for his songwriting initially. After American singer Marques Houston re-recorded and released the song as his debut single, which Ne-Yo had planned to release as his debut single from his then-unreleased album, the Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna’s “Unfaithful”, “Russian Roulette”, and “Take a Bow”, along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, among others. Through his solid work behind the scenes and continuous learning, Ne-Yo has developed a sharp musical sense with a versatile style, allowing him to effortlessly master different genres of music, making him a highly sought-after producer in the industry.

Over the years, Ne-Yo has consistently held concerts around the world, he is famous for his outstanding vocal skills and stage presence. His energetic performances including his smooth vocals, groovy dance moves, and engaging interaction with the fans, impressed audiences greatly. He effortlessly combines choreography with live singing, creating a high-energy vibe that keeps fans enthralled from start to finish. Ne-Yo’s performances often blend polished professionalism with spontaneous moments, making each show unique. The shows are a seamless mix of music, dance, and emotion, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. There is no doubt that Ne-Yo’s concert is a full-scale entertainment experience, and fans are eagerly anticipating his every performance, listening to his stories in music and awakening shared memories.

“NE-YO : CHAMPAGNE AND ROSES TOUR, HONG KONG” tickets will go on public sale on KLOOK at 11AM on 5th September, 2024. VIP priced at HKD $1280 and General Admission priced at HKD $780. Remember to grab your tickets, do not miss out on this exciting event!

AXA x WONDERLAND is conveniently located at the northwestern part of the West Kowloon Cultural District, covering an area of approximately 150,000 square feet. The venue includes a large stage, dining facilities, mobile restrooms, and 200 outdoor parking spaces, with a capacity for 10,000 seated or 15,000 standing guests. The venue has hosted over 50 large-scale concerts, entertainment, cultural, and family recreation activities, promoting the development of arts, entertainment, and sports. It is the best choice for outdoor performances and events.

