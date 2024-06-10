‘No more bending’: This self-cleaning broom-dustpan duo is just $24 (40% off)

Is there anything more satisfying than having floors that look so brand spankin’ new, you can see your reflection in them? Well, maybe not having to pull wads of hair our of the broom with your bare hands afterward. Yes, such a thing is possible when you have the Kelamayi Self-Cleaning Broom and Dustpan Set in your arsenal. The dustpan is equipped with teeth that’ll dislodge those clumps for you, because post-cleaning cleanup is no one’s idea of a good time. What is fun, however, is the fact that this duo is marked down to just $24 (from $39) at Amazon.

Amazon Here’s the dirt: This duo will spare you from painful bending while sparing your hands from touching things they’d … rather not. Save $15 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Our price trackers tell us this is nearly as low as this broom has ever been — you’re saving nearly 40%. Similar sets can run you over $30. And not having to subject your hands to dust bunnies? Pretty priceless.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Ever pulled something in your back while you were stooping over to sweep dust with one of those little handheld brushes? Yeah, not so pleasant. That’s why the Kelamayi, with its long, extendable handle (ranging from 40 to 50 inches) is a boon for anyone who’d like to avoid crouching while they clean.

Made from recycled bottles (we love an eco-conscious product!), its four rows of durable bristles make it ideal for indoor or outdoor sweeping. Arguably, though, the star of the show is the dustpan, which has a row of teeth you can slide through the bristles, ridding the brush of tangled hair (human or pet) and dust bunnies you’d rather not have to wrest free with your bare hand. Not only is it more sanitary, it’ll also help keep the brush in good condition longer.

We’re pretty floored that not all broom sets are designed as cleverly as this one. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With a fan club of over 20,000 members, this set is sweeping the nation (well, Amazon Nation, at least).

Pros 👍

“Didn’t expect to be so excited by a broom and dustpan purchase, but here we are!” admitted one shopper. “I really love the ‘teeth’ on the dustpan. I absolutely hate touching a dirty broom to pull the extra hair and dust bunnies off after sweeping. Now, I don’t have to. Also, the snap-together handles make storage easy.”

“Pet owner’s best friend!” exclaimed another. “The product was extremely easy to assemble. No more bending to clean up after the fur babies.”

“I purchased one of these already and decided to get another,” shared a repeat buyer. “It makes cleanup so much easier. … No more dragging the vacuum cleaner out for small jobs or dealing with a standard broom and dustbin. I have arthritis, and these lessen the stress on my knees. [It] clips, unclips and empties easily and is lightweight but sturdy.”

Cons 👎

“[My] only complaint is that the poles of the broom and dustpan get loose after using,” wrote a mostly content customer. “Need to tighten frequently.” That said, they added, “The grooves on the dustpan remove the massive amounts of pet/my hair on the floor.”

“I purchased this because I have a back issue, so it hurts to bend over,” explained a final fan. “This helps me to avoid the pain! … The only suggestion I could make is to have customizable lengths on both the broom and dustpan. My back thanks the manufacturer!”

Amazon For a buck more, you can get it in black, red, yellow, pink or this pretty green. Save $15 with coupon $25 at Amazon

And when it comes to wiping up wet messes? These ingenious mop slippers just might be the coolest things ever invented.

Amazon No more lugging out a big mop and bucket — clean while you walk! “These mop slippers are my new favorite find,” wrote one Yahoo staffer. “I slip them on each morning when I get out of bed, and my feet feel warm and cared for. Throughout the day they get me off my butt and onto my feet. Instead of noting (with dread) a smattering of crumbs or a film of dust, I attack it on my way to check the mail or while making lunch.” Read our full mop slipper review for more. $14 at Amazon

