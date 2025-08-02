NYT Connections hints today for #783: Clues and answers for Saturday, Aug. 2

If you’re stuck on today’s New York Times Connections puzzle, you’re not the only one. But no worries, you’re in good hands because we’ve got hints (and spoilers if you want them) to Saturday’s puzzle: #783. Don’t feel bad for taking a peek — what’s easier for someone else might be more difficult for you.

Don’t worry, we’re in this together so I’ll share how I did each day. I didn’t find today’s puzzle too challenging, though I couldn’t figure out green until the end.

If you’re new to NYT Connections, we’ve got some tips to help you along the way. Also, check out today’s Wordle hints and answer.

How to play NYT Connections

NYT Connections is a surprisingly difficult word game and if you play, you’re now considered a “connector.” There are 16 words presented in a four-by-four grid and your goal is to match four words into their respective color-coded groups (yellow, green, blue, purple). Yellow is the easiest to guess while purple is the hardest.

Your job is to find out how the four words are connected to a specific group. For instance, in one recent puzzle, the blue group hint was “related to buying a home” and the words were appraisal, escrow, insurance and mortgage.

If you make a mistake when you submit, that’s okay. You get four guesses before the game is over and the answers are revealed. You can also click on the lightbulb icon in the game to get some hints, but we’ll also provide those here.

If you find yourself obsessed with this game after completing just one puzzle, I’ve got bad news for you. You can only play once a day. The timer resets each night at midnight.

Tips for playing NYT Connections

I only recently started playing Connections, but here are some tips I’ve found useful along the way.

1. When you get an answer wrong, pay attention to the text that appears at the top of the puzzle. “One away” means you only got one word wrong. Analyze each word to find one that might fit better in another group and try a new word.

2. If you’re stuck, shuffle the board. You can shuffle as many times as you’d like to help you see some different word combinations.

3. Try to find the easy yellow group words first. Those words usually stick out because they have so much in common — they’re often synonyms of one another. But be wary of the trick words that could fit into multiple categories.

4. Stumped? Come back to the puzzle later with a fresher mind. Trying to solve a difficult puzzle without “sleeping” on it might result in too many mistakes.

Today’s NYT Connections hints

Today went much better than yesterday (I totally flunked out on Friday). For me, blue was the easiest and green was the hardest. I didn’t have any misses today. Check out these hints if you’re having a hard time guessing.

I’ll give you my own hints:

Yellow group: How to fix something broken

Green group: Nice ways to say sex

Blue group: Words you hear after hitting the pins (or not)

Purple group: Words that contradict themselves

Here’s one word from each group:

Yellow group hint word: Adhere

Green group hint word: Commerce

Blue group hint word: Split

Purple group hint word: Oversight

Okay, on to the official group names for a bigger hint. If you don’t want to know what those are, then stop scrolling.

NYT Connections group names

Here are the group names for today’s puzzle.

Yellow group: Attach with adhesive

Green group: Polite terms for sex

Blue group: Bowling results

Purple group: Contronyms (words that can mean opposite things)

Warning, spoilers ahead! If you scroll past this, the answers are right below.

Final warning! Last chance to go back and finish the game.

Today’s NYT Connections answers (spoilers)

Here are the Connections groups and the words that go with them.

Yellow group: Attach with adhesive (adhere, affix, glue, stick)

Green group: Polite terms for sex (commerce, congress, intimacy, relations)

Blue group: Bowling results (foul, spare, split, strike)

Purple group: Contronyms – words that can mean opposite things (cleave, garnish, oversight, sanction)

My results today

Somehow, I tend to guess blue either first or second every time.

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Thanks for reading! Share how you did today in the comments.

