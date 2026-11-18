Jermell Charlo has slashed open old wounds with “boring” Tim Tszyu in a chaotic, colourful and at-times comedic Zoom call from the US.

Shooting down suggestions he dodged Tszyu after twice pulling out of scheduled blockbuster showdowns with the Australian, Charlo claimed Cuban southpaw Erislandy Lara will “destroy” the home favourite on the Gold Coast next month.

Charlo also branded Tszyu a quitter and questioned how the one-time WBO super-welterweight champ even managed to jag another world-title contest after “never beating anyone” and finishing on his stool against “Daddy Long Legs” Sebastian Fundora.

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“We all know he don’t deserve a world-title fight and I’m gonna call it like that,” the US superstar said on Wednesday.

“I’m out to try to come over there and be the face of Australia because Tszyu look like he’s just giving it up. Men don’t give it up. Tim Tszyu is giving it up.

“He can’t beat Lara. He can’t mess with that guy. Lara’s going to destroy Tim Tszyu. It’s a stupid fight.”

Tszyu (28-3, 18KOs) and Lara (32-3-3, 19KOs) will slug it out for the WBA middleweight crown at Cbus Super Stadium on December 13, offering the Sydney slayer the chance to become Australia’s third two-division world champion.

But Charlo, who is returning to the ring for the first time in more than three years, on the undercard against Brock Jarvis, said it was ridiculous that Tszyu was afforded the opportunity after only one points win in the division over Errol Spence Jr in July.

“It was terrible. They both looked bad. They both looked like shit,” the former undisputed light-middleweight king said of Tszyu’s most recent stoush.

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“They both didn’t have no movement, no skills. It looked like Tim don’t got none of that.

“Errol Spence, I guess he went for a vacation.”

The zany Charlo, who also revealed his love of birds and golf, reckons he will not only steal the show on what is being dubbed the greatest card ever in Australia, but also become the new pin-up of Australian boxing.

“I’m giving y’all Australian media too much,” the Texan said.

“This is the first interview I ever done even leading up to this fight. You guys better be f***ing happy ‘cause I don’t really do this. They take my words and they screw it up over there in America.

“I can’t wait to become the face over there in Australia. I’m gonna make y’all realise he (Tszyu) didn’t rock with Australia. He ain’t rock with Australia.”

Despite revealing he owned five birds, with macaws his favourites, Charlo insisted he didn’t plan on visiting Australia for its wildlife or sites.

But he does plan on enjoying himself on the Glitter Strip.

“I can’t wait to come to the Gold Coast. It looks beautiful from what I’m seeing,” Charlo said.

“I do deep research on the hoods and everything, so I literally know how it looks, even corners and the homeless and everything. Like I’m cool with everything.

“I’m cool with the fun and all the craziness that’s happening in the Gold Coast and I’m excited to see a stadium.

“I haven’t fought outside in a very, very long time, but I’m locked in.”

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