South Korea will suspend all aircraft takeoffs and landings nationwide for 35 minutes on Thursday to minimize noise during the English listening portion of the country’s highly competitive college entrance exam, the government said Tuesday.

The restrictions will be in place from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. local time, affecting 130 flights, including 81 international and 49 domestic services, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Planes already in the air will be required to remain at least 3 kilometers above the ground during the exam, while emergency flights will be exempt from the restrictions.

The measures will also apply to helicopters, light aircraft and drones, with all drone flights prohibited nationwide during the 35 minutes. Violators could face criminal penalties, the ministry said.

The government will adjust the departure and arrival times of affected flights, while airlines will notify passengers of the revised schedules in advance.

The Korea Transportation Safety Authority will also send text messages to licensed drone operators, including those who have already received flight approvals, warning that drone flights will be prohibited during period regardless of prior authorization.

“We will thoroughly implement the necessary measures, including restrictions on aircraft operations, to ensure students can concentrate ton the English listening test in a table environment,” said Jeong Chae-gyo, director general of aviation policy at the ministry.

Jeong also urged airlines and relevant authorities to cooperate in adjusting flight schedules and notifying passengers in advance, and to advise travelers to check their revised departure and arrival times with their airlines.

South Korea’s college entrance exam, known as Suneung, is a high stakes annual test that plays a major role in determining students’ university admissions.

The country’s stock market will also open an hour later than usual on Thursday, at 10 a.m. local time, and close at 4:30 pm, as announced by the Korea Exchange.

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