Friday, July 25, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsOMG! Probiotic Beer Celebrates SG60
Media News

OMG! Probiotic Beer Celebrates SG60

admin
By admin
0
11

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Welcome to the future of beer – where great taste meets gut health. Zesty Gut Pte Ltd and Probicient Pte Ltd – the companies behind Singapore’s first probiotic wheat beer OMG! Probiotic Beer (“Oh My Guts!”), celebrate SG60 in style with an in-kind sponsorship for a series of sponsorship events leading up to National Day Parade 2025. This milestone gesture marks a refreshing toast to the nation’s journey—blending celebration, science, and social enjoyment.

OMG! Probiotic Beer Celebrates SG60
OMG! Probiotic Beer Celebrates SG60

Brewed at 4.2% ABV and developed in collaboration with the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Food Science and Technology Department startup Probicient, OMG! Probiotic wheat beer delivers a smooth, crisp flavour with the added benefits of live probiotics.  The probiotics don’t alter the taste, they complement it. So you get all the refreshment and fun, with an extra gut-friendly bonus.

Probiotics are known to aid digestion, support immune functions in maintaining a healthy digestive system.  What makes OMG! unique is its patented fermentation technology developed with Probicient, which ensures that each bottle contains live probiotics in the same amounts typically found in a daily probiotic supplement. This brewing breakthrough also preserves the probiotics’ intrinsic antimicrobial properties without compromising flavour.

Truly a toast to Singapore’s continuous innovative capabilities in a milestone year, where tradition meets transformation, and where every sip is both a cheer and a wellness choice.

About OMG! Probiotic Beer

OMG! or Oh My Guts! is a Singapore brand created by Zesty Gut Pte Ltd and Probicient Pte Ltd.  OMG! pioneers the future of social drinking with one of the world’s first probiotic wheat beers. OMG! Probiotic wheat beer, brewed at 4.2% ABV and developed in partnership with NUS’ Food Science Technology Department spinoff Probicient Pte Ltd, is designed to support gut health while delivering the full-flavoured experience of a classic brew. Learn more athttps://ohmyguts.io.

Source

Previous article
Amazon’s bestselling 65-inch QLED TV is at a record-low 38% off today
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024