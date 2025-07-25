SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Welcome to the future of beer – where great taste meets gut health. Zesty Gut Pte Ltd and Probicient Pte Ltd – the companies behind Singapore’s first probiotic wheat beer OMG! Probiotic Beer (“Oh My Guts!”), celebrate SG60 in style with an in-kind sponsorship for a series of sponsorship events leading up to National Day Parade 2025. This milestone gesture marks a refreshing toast to the nation’s journey—blending celebration, science, and social enjoyment.



OMG! Probiotic Beer Celebrates SG60

Brewed at 4.2% ABV and developed in collaboration with the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Food Science and Technology Department startup Probicient, OMG! Probiotic wheat beer delivers a smooth, crisp flavour with the added benefits of live probiotics. The probiotics don’t alter the taste, they complement it. So you get all the refreshment and fun, with an extra gut-friendly bonus.

Probiotics are known to aid digestion, support immune functions in maintaining a healthy digestive system. What makes OMG! unique is its patented fermentation technology developed with Probicient, which ensures that each bottle contains live probiotics in the same amounts typically found in a daily probiotic supplement. This brewing breakthrough also preserves the probiotics’ intrinsic antimicrobial properties without compromising flavour.

Truly a toast to Singapore’s continuous innovative capabilities in a milestone year, where tradition meets transformation, and where every sip is both a cheer and a wellness choice.

About OMG! Probiotic Beer

OMG! or Oh My Guts! is a Singapore brand created by Zesty Gut Pte Ltd and Probicient Pte Ltd. OMG! pioneers the future of social drinking with one of the world’s first probiotic wheat beers . OMG! Probiotic wheat beer, brewed at 4.2% ABV and developed in partnership with NUS’ Food Science Technology Department spinoff Probicient Pte Ltd, is designed to support gut health while delivering the full-flavoured experience of a classic brew. Learn more at https://ohmyguts.io .

