One Heung Kong Redefines Future Living with TechInnovations, Debuts at International Invention Expo and Guangzhou Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 11th International Exhibition of Inventions and the 33rd Guangzhou Fair officially opened on August 22, 2025, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex. Spotlighting the event, One Heung Kong, a flagship project of Heungkong Group, drew international attention with its Exhibition and Launch Conference on Future Living Technology Innovations.



Photo: Inside view of the One Heung Kong Future Living Technology Innovations launch event.

During the event, One Heung Kong showcased two world-leading smart home technologies—the 8 Constant+ Forest Environment System and the Omni-Smart Chain Ecosystem Technology System—in the New Quality Productivity Force Development zone. These technologies mark significant progress in integrated smart home ecosystems and precision-controlled healthy living microenvironments, earning strong recognition from industry stakeholders and analysts. Distinguished guests, including Wu Zhaohui, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, commended the project’s innovations during their visit.

At the concurrent Launch Conference on Future Living Technology Innovations, One Heung Kong introduced an innovative “Global Connection + On-site Seminar” format. The hybrid event brought together former heads of state and presidents from seven countries—including Japan, Belgium, and Bosnia and Herzegovina—who joined remotely. Participants engaged in high-level discussions under the theme “Empowering Humanity’s Future with Technology, Green Solutions, and Art”. The global leaders identified technological innovation as a key driver of future living standards and sustainable growth, emphasizing cross-border collaboration. They also recognized One Heung Kong’s leadership in smart living technologies and its role in building international partnerships.



Photo: Launch of One Heung Kong Future Living Technology Innovations

During the conference, One Heung Kong’s two flagship technologies underwent independent validation by senior researchers and leading experts from several national academies of sciences. Reviewers highlighted the 8 Constant+ Forest Environment System as a “predictive health management system” that uses metrics such as constant oxygen and constant cleanliness to proactively protect health—reflecting the forward-looking concept of “environment replacing medicine”. Meanwhile, the Omni-Smart Chain Ecosystem Technology System delivers a major advancement from single-point intelligence to full-home integration. Powered by a unified digital neural hub, it eliminates ecosystem silos between brands and protocols, reshaping the digital foundation of the smart home.

One Heung Kong also partnered with nearly 100 premium brands from China, Germany, Switzerland, and Japan to co-develop the Omni-Smart Chain Ecosystem Technology System. The system enables open, full-protocol collaboration across multiple categories, including indoor air management and connected kitchen appliances. The approach not only delivers users a seamlessly integrated, AI-driven whole-home experience but also sets a new global standard for cooperation in the smart home industry. On August 24, at the closing ceremony of the 33rd Guangzhou Fair, the 11th International Exhibition of Inventions, and the Belt and Road & BRICS Skills Development and Technological Innovation Competition, One Heung Kong’s 8 Constant+ Forest Environment System and Omni-Smart Chain Ecosystem Technology System were both awarded the Gold Prize.

One Heung Kong’s participation not only showcased the strength of Chinese technological innovation but also provided a forward-looking solution for the future of smart living—contributing Chinese expertise to the global technology community.

