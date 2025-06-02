Padma Run Soars to New Heights with Inaugural Bali Edition

BALI, Indonesia, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following four successful editions in Bandung and two in Semarang, Padma Run marked a new milestone with its inaugural Bali event on May 2025. With more than 740 runners set off through the lush highlands of Payangan Village, Ubud, an area known for its untouched natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere.



Padma Run Bali 2025 Flag Off at Padma Resort Ubud

What began in 2019 as a local initiative, has now grown into a vibrant community of enthusiasts, united by the rallying cry #LaceUpForChange, supporting a chosen cause through the Padma GIVE programme (Grant, Inspire, Volunteer, Empower), each event champions a meaningful cause. In Bali, this year’s run was a collaboration between Padma Resort Ubud and Padma Resort Legian, with more than IDR 100 Million, which will be dedicated to enhancing educational facilities of SDN 2 Puhu, benefiting the 102 elementary school students in process.

The race featured three categories, 5K, 10K, and Kids Dash, and welcomed runners of all levels and ages. Participants came not only from across Bali, but also from more than 70 cities such as Jakarta, Pangkal Pinang, and Jayapura, across 9 international destinations including South Africa and the United States, highlighting the event’s growing global appeal.

“Being the first Padma Run Bali, I never imagined we’d achieve something of this magnitude. Beyond crafting an unforgettable event, we’ve also made a lasting contribution to education; enhancing learning environments and empowering our community. It is the incredible spirit shown by every runner, volunteer, and partner involved that made it all possible. We truly could not have done it without you.” said Inez Teresa, Race Director of Padma Run Bali 2025.

What differentiated Padma Run Bali 2025 was its seamless blend of sport and culture. Participants were treated to fresh mountain air, peaceful village views, and immersive touches of Balinese tradition woven into the race experience. The opening ceremony featured the iconic Tari Barong and Kera dance, energising the crowd at the starting line. Along the scenic course, runners encountered joyful Joged dancers at kilometre one and a mystical appearance by Hanooman at kilometre seven, infusing the journey with the island’s rich mythology and vibrant spirit.

“The event truly honoured Balinese root, both on the intricate decorations and the vibrant dance performances that greeted us throughout the course. The route is challenging yet rewarding, winding through lush landscapes that kept runners motivated. The refreshments were thoughtfully curated and the race village buzzed with endless energy and prizes!! Having experienced countless runs across Bali, I can say this event stands out for its seamless blend of culture, course design, and community spirit. I encourage everyone to join Padma Run Bali next year, or in any other part of Indonesia for that matter!” stated one of the 10K runners after event.

From the picturesque trails of Bandung, the serene hills of Ubud, to the lively streets of Semarang, Padma Run offers more than just a race, it cultivates meaningful moments, fostering community spirit, and supporting worthy causes. Looking ahead, Padma Hotels will continue its 2025 series with Padma Run Semarang on September 2025, promising another day of community engagement and charitable impact in the heart of Central Java.

About Padma Hotels

Previously known as Sekar Alliance Hotel Management, Padma Hotels has two exclusive properties on the island of Bali, a hillside town of Bandung, a prestigious highland of Semarang, and an industrial area in Karawang. All of them are inspired by the rich artistry and cultural heritage of these unique locations. This is reflected through the design aesthetic as well as the gracious hospitality of each property. Padma Hotels is committed to the care and comfort of its guests through dedicated service and up-to-date facilities. Padma Resort Legian and Padma Resort Ubud are the perfect introduction to the carefree ambiance of tropical living, Padma Hotel Bandung uplifts the senses with breathtaking natural scenery, Padma Hotel Semarang brings resort ambiance and contemporary opulence to the city, while Resinda Hotel Karawang, managed by Padma Hotels, is an oasis in the center of the industrial area.

About Padma Resort Legian

Padma Resort Legian is a five-star resort in Bali that comes under the banner of Padma Hotels management. It is encompassed within a 9.6-hectare parcel of tropical landscape overlooking Bali’s legendary sunset beach and is just 15 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport. The resort is an uplifting environment where guests can experience the fun of an artistic lifestyle. Accommodation is a collection of 437 comfortable rooms and suites, each with its own private balcony or terrace for heightened relaxation.

About Padma Resort Ubud

Ensconced within an untouched river valley overlooking the enchanting bamboo forests of Payangan in Ubud; the 149-room Padma Resort Ubud is an expansive destination resort located north of Bali’s celebrated cultural centre. Featuring the five-star amenities and facilities offered by the renowned Padma hospitality brand, including stunning views from every room or suite, an 89-metre infinity swimming pool and signature world-class dining venues, the expansive resort comprises 11 hectares and offers discerning travellers a rare opportunity to experience contemporary Balinese architecture and artworks in an unparalleled natural setting.

