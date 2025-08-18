Passing driver stops to place winning bid, “I better tell my wife.”

An unassuming auction in Glenelg North SA turned into a story for the ages when a tradie driving past in his ute pulled over, joined the bidding and walked away with the keys for $980,000.

The two-bedroom home at 9 Fisher Terrace, set on a 552 square metre block just minutes from the beach, drew a crowd of 50 and four registered bidders ready to compete. Harris listing agent Marco Wenzel said, “It was a quick auction that started at $800,000, bouncing bids of $50,000s took it to $960,000 within two minutes.”

The momentum then stalled, the crowd falling silent as the numbers stuck. That was when the tradie pulled up, caught sight of the action and decided to throw his hat in the ring. Within moments, he had placed the winning bid of $980,000. “After he won, he asked to use our phone and said, ‘Better tell my wife!'” Wenzel laughed.

The property itself offered plenty of appeal, with its original 1925 build providing solid bones for renovation or a complete redevelopment. On a tree-lined street in one of Glenelg North’s most tightly held pockets, the block’s potential made it a magnet for renovators and investors alike.

In the end, it was the tradie’s spontaneous decision that stole the show, leaving the crowd buzzing and cementing the auction as one of the weekend’s most memorable sales along Adelaide’s coast.

Adelaide saw 90 homes go to auction, with a 78 percent preliminary clearance rate, the strongest since late June and the third highest this year.

Queenslander soars 150 percent as local family snaps up city-view home for $1.25m

A charming 1930s Queenslander in Coorparoo delivered a standout result on Saturday, selling for $1.25 million, a 150 percent increase on its last recorded sale in 2014.

The property at 3 St Leonards Street drew a crowd of 30 to the Harcourts office, with four active bidders battling for the character-filled home. Harcourts listing agent Trent Powles said bidding opened at $1.08 million and quickly climbed in $20,000 increments to $1.12 million, then $1.15 million as competition intensified.

Perched on a low-maintenance 274 square metre block, the home combines classic Queenslander charm with modern updates, featuring soaring ceilings, leadlight windows, hardwood floors, and a stylish kitchen. Upstairs offers three generous bedrooms and sweeping city views from an L-shaped deck, while the fully concreted ground floor includes a second bathroom and laundry, primed for dual living or future renovation.

Powles described the result as a win for local buyers. “It sold to a family moving up the street,” he said, noting the strong local interest and competitive bidding.

From the striking original features to modern touches and panoramic city vistas, this Queenslander offered both lifestyle and investment appeal. Saturday’s auction reinforced Coorparoo’s growth, showing that homes with character, dual living potential, and convenient positioning continue to attract buyers and achieve results well above expectations.

137 auctions were held in Brisbane, up 10.5% from last week. The preliminary clearance rate was reported at 69.6%, up 2.5 percentage points from last week.

Wild west quickdraw with 22 bidders and $865k Craigie fixer-upper sale

A renovator’s dream sparked a feeding frenzy in Craigie on Saturday, with 18 Atwick Way selling under the hammer for $865,000 after a fierce auction packed with opportunity-seekers.

The three-bedroom, plus potential fourth, brick-and-tile home on a sunlit 684 square metre block drew 22 registered bidders, 12 of whom were active on the day. Lead agent and auctioneer Scott Langley guided the bidding as buyers scrambled to secure a property primed for a smart, modern makeover.

Described as “money to be made, perfectly positioned, with endless potential,” the residence offered classic bones, original timber floors, a front sunlit living room and solar panels. Outside, the blank canvas included a pool, alfresco and gardens waiting patiently for transformation. The compact kitchen and central bathroom added to the appeal for buyers willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it.

Ray White Western Australia CEO Mark Whiteman noted that listing numbers had dropped to historic lows this week. “We are now at levels lower than at the same time last year, adding to the frustration for buyers looking to get into the market,” he said. “With interest rates reduced and potentially even more buyers in the market, property sellers are enjoying some of the strongest selling conditions in recent memory.”

For the winning bidder, the acquisition offers an immediate opportunity to add value in a convenient location, with Craigie Fresh IGA, Whitfords Station, Westfield Whitford City, and parks all just a stroll away. The result confirmed that smartly positioned fixer-uppers remain one of WA’s most sought-after opportunities, drawing both competition and excitement at auction.

