‘Pores appear smaller’: This facial steamer and humidifier is $33 for a limited time

While the cold winter air is certainly a major culprit when it comes to drying out our skin, many of us experience a parched complexion all year long. Sound like you? Thousands of Amazon shoppers rely on this spa-like solution: the No. 1 bestselling Nanosteamer 3-in-1 Ionic Facial Steamer. Not only does it deliver a refreshing boost of hydration to thirsty skin, it also helps clear out pores to minimize their appearance. It’s down to just $33 for a limited time, so jump on this lightning deal while you can.

Amazon According to the manufacturer, this gizmo produces an ionic steam that’s ultra-effective at penetrating the skin. It comes with a stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor for a thorough facial. Save $7 | Amazon Lightning Deal | Lowest price ever $33 at Amazon

When you consider how much professional skin-care treatments can cost — in the hundreds, even thousands — $33 is a total steal. Plus, this device allows you to pamper your skin in the comfort of your own home. We’ve yet to see it on sale for less, so you’ll want to add it to your cart before it’s 100% claimed.

The NanoSteamer has just about everything you need for an at-home facial. It’s a new type of steamer that generates nano-ionic steam. What’s that? Nano steam, combined with ionic water particles, is up to 10 times more effective at penetrating your skin than what you’ll get from a standard steamer, the brand says.

The steamer comes with four different stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractors that you can use right after your steaming session. It has a sizable water tank and can run for 30 minutes without a refill. It also has an auto shutoff sensor that powers down the device when water runs out. Is the air feeling dry at your place? The steamer doubles as a humidifier — and triples as a small towel warmer. It’s a win-win-win.

Face it: This steamer, blackhead extractor and humidifier is the all-in-one treatment you’ve been waiting for. (Amazon)

Legions of Amazon customers — that’s over 31,000 five-star reviewers — are seeing serious results with the NanoSteamer. So it’s no shock that more than 6,000 steamers have been snapped up in the past month alone.

“Since I’ve been using this steamer, I’ve noticed a dramatic change!” said one satisfied shopper. “My pores appear smaller (my makeup has been looking so buttery and ‘smoove’!). My skin is now retaining moisture, and best of all I’ve noticed a change in my hyperpigmentation and overall texture of my skin.”

“I got this because I had Covid and wanted a humidifier that I could use later to steam my face, and you know what, hell yeah! This is amazing. I used it on ‘steamer’ with a mask on, and then used the hot towel to remove it. I used it going to sleep on the humidifier setting. My skin is so happy and my cough improved right away,” gushed a very pleased user.

Another raved: “I’m really happy with it. It gets extremely hot, which makes it way easier to remove all that gunk inside your pores, which is why I wanted a face steamer in the first place. I also have really dry skin normally and now it feels much less dry. My skin feels super soft and moisturized, and my pores appear much smaller now that I’ve cleaned them out.”

A final fan shared: “I absolutely love this steamer. I just started steaming my face and I am not kidding you when I say, my skin looks amazing. Even other people around me have been saying I was glowing all week! I love that it doubles as a humidifier for my monstera plant.”

Several reviewers shared this user’s critique. “The only downside is you cannot use essential oils in it,” they wrote. That said, they added, “I love this little steamer. It does exactly as described.” (Gotta have your oils? Keep reading for an alternative.)

“I wish it were more portable,” shared a final fan, “but the cord is long enough for me to be able to sit where I want. … It’s easy to figure out and starts putting out hot steam in under a minute. Even though it’s designed for more of a spa-day experience, I bought it because I was desperate for some warm steam to clear my sinuses. The facial setting worked great for that.”

Amazon Prefer lavender? You can grab this one for just a few bucks more. Save $14 | Amazon Lightning Deal $36 at Amazon

For a more intense experience, the brand also has a professional-level steamer — and you can use your essential oils with it.

Amazon This upgrade produces three times the steam of the 3-in-1 model, plus it includes cool mist and aromatherapy chambers as well as a built-in magnification mirror. The cool-mist function can help seal your freshly cleaned pores post-steam, and aromatherapy fans can add essential oils for boosted steaming sessions or to diffuse a pleasant scent. The five-piece stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor kit helps get the gunk out of your skin after your steam. A few five-star fans mention that this powerful steamer helps with sinus issues, like this reviewer, who said, “It’s truly a game-changer. After three uses, my face has a natural glow, and I love the utensils provided to help remove clogged pores and pimples! But it’s getting a five-star rating because if you have year-round bad allergies [like I do], this is for you … The pressure in my face is gone. I feel like I can truly breathe again. Last, the aromatherapy basket is a must-have for me. A few drops of 100% eucalyptus oil, and I feel brand-new!” $60 at Amazon

