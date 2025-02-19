Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Costco expands travel benefit by rolling out artificial intelligence to members

Costco is rolling out new ways to deliver perks to its customers while tapping into the travel industry’s knowledge and insight. 

In collaboration with Travelport, a global technology company that connects travel suppliers, Costco Travel has introduced new features for members.

The partnership will expand the flight options available to members.

FLIGHT PASSENGER SAYS ‘BOLD SEAT THIEF’ REFUSED TO BUDGE AFTER RIGHTFUL SEAT OWNER APPROACHED HER

It will introduce artificial intelligence through Travelport+ with the goal of making trip searches faster and more convenient. 

Costco Travel provides travel services throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Costco exterior

Costco has partnered with Travelport to offer warehouse club members easier travel booking. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

The Costco Travel website says the warehouse club “offers everyday savings on top-quality, brand-name vacations, hotels, cruises, rental cars, exclusively for Costco members.”

Jason Toothman, Travelport’s chief commercial officer, announced the new deal in a press release.

family traveling

Costco Travel and Travelport will be offering convenient trip booking through artificial intelligence for Costco members. (iStock)

“Costco Travel is focused on delivering more value to its members by giving them more choice and better offers when planning their trips, and Travelport provides the seamless, modern travel retailing experience that their customers have come to expect,” said Toothman.

“We’re focused on making it easy for consumers to pinpoint the best options based on their preferences,” Toothman added.

Costco Travel will also be using Travelport Insights for its analysis of market demand.

costco travel

“We’re focused on making it easy for consumers to pinpoint the best options based on their preferences.” (iStock)

The membership warehouse club has 139 million members internationally. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.

