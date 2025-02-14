President Trump’s golf courses: Where they are, how you can play

President Donald Trump is an avid golfer hitting the greens, sometimes playing a round on his own courses.

Last week, Trump was seen golfing with Tiger Woods at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The president is reported to have a 2.5 handicap with his home club set at Trump National Golf Club Bedminister, according to the United States Golf Association’s Golf Handicap Information Network.

The Trump Organization has a total of 18 courses, with 11 of the courses located in the U.S.

While all international courses are open to the public, two courses in the U.S. give all golfers the chance to play in various locations.

The private clubs are in Bedminster, New Jersey; Colts Neck, New Jersey; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Westchester, New York; Hudson Valley, New York; Philadelphia; Juniper, Florida; and Palm Beach, Florida.

Two additional international courses will be opening soon, in Bali, Indonesia, and in Muscat, Oman.

See the public courses below.

Miami

Trump National Doral Golf Club is home to four championship courses.

In April, Trump National Doral will be hosting the 2025 LIV Golf Miami tournament, bringing top players like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

The club’s Blue Monster course is listed among Golf Magazine’s Top 100 best public courses for 2024-2025.

Los Angeles

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles is along the Pacific Ocean with views of Catalina Island.

A 45,000-square-foot grand clubhouse sits on the property with four dining facilities.

Turnberry, Scotland

Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire is home to four Open Championships with three courses.

The Alisa Course is named after an uninhibited volcanic island, Ailsa Craig, set across from the property that is half a billion years old.

In Aberden, another location in Scotland, Trump International Scotland is situated on the coastline of the North Sea.

The course stretches 7,428 yards and was designed by Martin Hawtree.

More Trump golf course locations abroad

Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg was originally sculpted sand hills along the Atlantic Ocean.

The course stretches 7,026 yards with the average round taking four hours and 30 minutes to complete.

In Dubai, the Trump International Golf Club Dubai is located in the AKOYA by DAMAC master development, stretching 7,205 yards.

The par-71 course offers night golf and also has a par-3 course.

In Indonesia, Trump International Golf Course Lido is South African professional golfer Ernie Els’ first course design in the country.

The course is set in the tropical forests of West Java, where golfers can take in views of Mount Salak and Mount Gede.

