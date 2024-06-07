Project “KILLTUBE”: Condensing 108 unique experiments from different fields of expertise into one theatrical anime set for launch in 2026, now open for overseas partnership

TOKYO, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CHOCOLATE Inc. is excited to announce the launch of the original theatrical anime “KILLTUBE,” directed by Kazuaki Kuribayashi, slated for a simultaneous global release in 2026. We are seeking international partners from all fields, both individuals and organizations. In an effort to not only plan and produce this work but also to create and nurture an original story, we will conduct “108 Experiments” to invent new methods of creation, delivery, and monetization, and we will share the process and results leading up to the theatrical release.

KILLTUBE Pilot Film

About CHOCOLATE Inc.

CHOCOLATE Inc. is a company dedicated to creating diverse entertainment content and crafting a future that inspires. We have produced over 1,000 entertainment pieces, including live-action films, documentaries, characters, YouTube channels, and board games. Among our notable works is the feature film “MONDAYS: See You ‘This’ Week!,” which won the Grand Prize in the feature-length category at the 2023 Vevey International Funny Film Festival in Switzerland, and the character “Blue Ham Ham,” known for collaborations with renowned global artists. We aim for our journey with this original work “KILLTUBE” to become the new standard in entertainment creation.

About “KILLTUBE”

In 2026, Japan continues its isolation under the Edo Shogunate. Amidst strict social hierarchies, three individuals, treated as scums of society, cross paths in a prison cell destined for a fateful encounter. They join the dueling video platform “KILLTUBE” to pursue fortune and to win their freedom in a segregational world…

This battle entertainment follows three underdogs who defy public ridicule and rise to the top in a closed environment. The anime is envisioned as 3DCG-based and involves collaborations with cutting-edge VFX studio KASSEN and concept artist collective WACHAJACK.

Official Website: https://killtu.be/en/

Official X: https://x.com/KILLTUBEGL

Pilot Film: YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vuy6rEKE3jA )

Comment from Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi

We aspire to conduct various experiments through the production of this work, involving people from all over the world. Together, we want to create, deliver, monetize, and nurture the world of this story, sharing the outcomes of our experiments. We hope everyone will participate and enjoy this journey with us.

Synopsis

In an era dubbed the “Age of Great Duels,” where one can amass immense wealth simply by defeating the strong, they face discrimination from samurais and merchants seeking power and authority. As they break the limits of convention and claim victory after victory, they rise in popularity, becoming decorated celebrities of their time.

However, just as they reach the height of their fame, they uncover the hidden truth behind “KILLTUBE”…

About “108 Experiments”

“KILLTUBE” serves as an experimental ground for theatrical animation production. We aim to create, deliver, monetize, and nurture this original story from scratch, planning “108 Experiments” across all aspects of production. We will publicly document 48 of these experiments to foster collaboration with various industries, translating discoveries into real-time updates.



KILLTUBE 108 experiments

The outcome of these experiments is unpredictable, but we hope you will enjoy the process. We invite individuals and organizations from all fields who wish to try something new to join this project. Please contact us via the link below.

Contact URL

https://forms.gle/8DtbE71Xif6Lzxdc7

Please note that we may take some time to respond as we review all inquiries.



KILLTUBE WANTED PARTNERS

Basic Information:

Production: STUDIO DOTOU

Title: KILLTUBE

Scheduled Release: Spring 2026 (TBC)

Director & Planner: Kazuaki Kuribayashi

Produced by: CHOCOLATE Inc. https://www.chocolate-inc.com/en/

Runtime: 90 minutes (TBC)

Official Website: https://killtu.be/

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KILLTUBEJP

Official X (Formerly Twitter): https://x.com/KILLTUBEJP

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/killtubejp/

Contact: info@killtube-en.jp

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi Profile

Kazuaki Kuribayashi (CHOCOLATE Inc.)

CCO/Planner at CHOCOLATE Inc.

Kazuaki is an expert content planner who covers everything from products, spacial design, to integrated communication design, with an outstanding track record in social video content.

As JAAA Creator of the Year’s youngest medalist, Kazuaki received more than 60 awards inside and outside of Japan, including Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, Japan Media Arts Festival, and ACC. Kazuaki was also elected as Asia’s only candidate for Ad Age’s 40 Under 40.

URL for downloading press release material: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/830bo9gwlzq4vt77zh87t/ABsprNRnKB3ea73LFX8H4G4?rlkey=bur32xergg8onhbfg5me8fjyr&st=lrhlnfbz&dl=0