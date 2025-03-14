QNET Scores Triple Silver at the Stevie® Awards for Impact in Sustainability & Innovation

HONG KONG, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness direct-selling company, has been recognized with three Silver Stevie® Awards, highlighting its impact in environmental sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and product innovation. The accolades, presented at the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, honor the QNET Green Legacy Programme, its fight against plastic pollution through the VeryNile partnership, and Bernhard H. Mayer’s OMNI Watch, a luxury timepiece crafted with sustainable materials.



Ghada Chater, Regional Public Relations Manager of QNET receives Stevie Wins at Award Ceremony

The Stevie Awards are among the most prestigious business awards worldwide, recognizing outstanding corporate achievements. This latest recognition cements QNET’s commitment to empowering communities, driving environmental change, and pioneering sustainable business practices.

“These awards are a testament to QNET’s ongoing efforts to create meaningful impact,” said Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer at QNET. “From tackling plastic pollution in the Nile, and redefining sustainable luxury with the OMNI Watch, we are dedicated to making a difference. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to responsible business practices that benefit both people and the planet.”

QNET Green Legacy Programme: A Commitment to a Greener Future

The QNET Green Legacy Programme, which received a Silver Stevie® Award, is an environmental sustainability initiative focused on reforestation and carbon footprint reduction. As part of this programme, QNET has also pledged to plant a tree for every OMNI Watch sold—an initiative that has already led to over total 16,000 trees being planted worldwide. The Green Legacy Programme reflects QNET’s long-term vision for a healthier planet through proactive green initiatives.

Tackling Plastic Pollution with VeryNile

QNET’s partnership with VeryNile was recognized for its environmental and social impact, having impacted 250 families and removed over 5,000 kilograms of plastic waste from the River Nile. The initiative not only cleans one of the world’s most polluted waterways but also supports local fishermen and artisans, who repurpose collected plastic into usable products—creating both economic opportunities and a circular economy around waste management.

Sustainable Luxury: Bernhard H. Mayer’s OMNI Watch

The OMNI Watch, a timepiece from Bernhard H. Mayer, integrates sustainability into high-end watchmaking. Made with recycled stainless steel, RCS-certified thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) straps, and eco-friendly packaging, the OMNI Watch aligns with the growing demand for ethical luxury.

QNET’s triple Stevie® win reflects its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and financial empowerment. As the company continues integrating responsible business practices, it aims to drive lasting impact in industries and communities across the globe. For more information about the QNET, visit www.qnet.net

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET’s innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company’s commitment to excellence.

Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net

Source