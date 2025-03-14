Celebrate Pi Day today with the best store-bought apple pie, according to a pro baker

When your mom teaches math for a living, Pi Day is a holiday that always gets celebrated. Every year, without fail, my mom calls me on March 14 during which she’ll recite far more pi digits than any person should know. I respect her impressive (if slightly dorky!) party trick, but as a former professional baker? I prefer to celebrate today, Pi Day, by … eating pie. A meal just isn’t complete without a sweet finale in my humble (pie) opinion — and I’m here to tell you that there’s no shame in foregoing the homemade route for a store-bought apple pie.

But you don’t want to opt for just any pre-made option. There are several widely available frozen apple pies on the market from brands like Sara Lee, Mrs. Smith’s and Marie Callender’s. They can’t all be created equal, can they?

That’s what I set out to determine. I’ve made (and enjoyed) many a pie in my day, but just to keep any pastry biases I might have in check, I enlisted the help of my sister, Chelsea, who manages a Philadelphia-based restaurant called Alice, and my husband, Dan, an enthusiastic pie eater. I set aside time to bake all three pies one morning so we could sample them side-by-side for a true comparison.

Can you guess which slice was the apple of my eye? (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

Now, you might be thinking, “Britt, I’m pretty sure there are four slices of pie on that plate, not three.” And you’d be correct! In addition to the three frozen pies, I also picked up a pre-baked pie from Whole Foods as a control. It tastes pretty close to homemade, so I compared the frozen pies against it just to see if there were any big differences.

Alright, ready to see how these frozen treats fared? Keep scrolling to see which one(s) deserves a spot on your Pi Day table.

The best store-bought apple pies for Pi Day

Britt Ross/Yahoo Looks can be deceiving, but not in this case. We were all wowed by the elevated appearance the lattice crust gave this pie, which Dan said “showcased the filling.” I commented on the crust’s appealing medium-brown color, and noted that everything stayed intact post-slicing. If you like a filling that’s heavy on the goo, this pie’s got your name on it. Chelsea observed that the apple slices were on the thinner side, adding, “Tasted a lot of gooey filling and crust.” I enjoyed the balance of sweetness and tartness in the filling, and thought the flaky crust was just crispy enough without being too hard. All in all, we thought it was the best frozen pie of the bunch — Chelsea even brought some leftovers to her restaurant colleagues, who gave it high praise! $7 at Instacart

Britt Ross/Yahoo We were split when it came to judging the appearance of this pie. Dan found the pale color “the least attractive,” saying it looked “underbaked” — and I agreed. I also noticed that the filling oozed out, making for a sloppy-looking slice, and the crust actually broke when I tried lifting a slice out of the pan. Chelsea, on the other hand, thought it looked the “most apple-pie-like,” and revealed that she prefers a lighter crust. Just goes to show how subjective taste can be! We were somewhat more aligned when discussing the taste; Dan said he was “pleasantly surprised by how large the apple slices were,” and I felt that the crust had a nice, buttery flavor — probably the best of all the pies. However, I noticed a strange, somewhat-sour aftertaste when trying a bite of the filling on its own, which brought the score of this pie down a bit. $8 at Instacart

Britt Ross/Yahoo I’ll be honest with you: Our little trio was not impressed by this pie! While it didn’t look so bad — the crust had decent browning, and Dan wrote that it was “uniform in bake” — the taste was another story. The filling, which was a bit runny upon slicing, was not very spice-forward, a little too tart and somewhat one-note, in my opinion. Chelsea and Dan had harsher critiques: “Kind of goopy with a slightly bitter aftertaste,” noted Dan. “Small pieces of apple.” “No apples?” asked Chelsea, who could only detect goo and not much else. The crust might have been the worst offender, however. “Thin, crumbly, not structured,” was how Chelsea described it, and I went as far as to say it was downright dry. It probably comes as no surprise that this is one pie we’d suggest skipping — sorry, Sara! (Our family does use her frozen pound cake for trifles, though.) $8 at Instacart

Just to have a non-frozen pie to compare the others to, I picked up a fresh apple pie from Whole Foods Market. We thought it was just slightly tastier than the Marie Callender’s apple pie, and is a fab option if you want a ready-to-eat dessert.

Britt Ross/Yahoo I liked this pie’s golden color, and Dan agreed, commenting on its “nice gradient.” Something else I appreciated? It held its shape when sliced. That said, Chelsea wrote that the “center looks nice, edge not so nice,” as this pie didn’t have any sort of special crimping. It definitely had a more rustic, “homemade” vibe. As far as flavor is concerned, we all gave this pie high marks. “Tastes the most like an old-school apple pie,” said Chelsea. Dan added that the filling had dimension: “I taste cinnamon in addition to apple … it tastes the freshest.” In my opinion? It was sweet but not too sweet, the apple pieces were the perfect size and I noticed a hint of spice. The crust was tender, though I didn’t feel it had a ton of flavor. And this pie was definitely the easiest to prepare! $14 at Amazon

Prepping the pies

In case you’ve never purchased a frozen pie before, you can rest assured that preparing one is easy as, well, you know. All you have to do is remove the pie from its box and plastic wrapping, place it on a sheet tray and bake it in a preheated oven according to the package’s instructions. That’s it! Some pies have an additional step of making slits in the top crust to allow steam to escape, but that’s really the only “work” required on your part.

In terms of prep, the Sara Lee and Mrs. Smith’s pies required scoring the crusts, while the Marie Callender’s pie did not — and that’s because it had a lattice crust, meaning there were already openings in it. Each set of instructions recommended covering the sheet tray with aluminum foil before placing the pie on it and baking; that way, should any filling bubble over, it would stick to the foil and not make a mess of the tray. I only had enough foil for one pie, so I used parchment paper for the others and it worked out just fine.

All of the pies included the optional suggestion of brushing the crust with an egg wash for a more golden color, but to keep things as simple as possible (which is what buying a frozen pie is all about!), I skipped this step. Also, if you haven’t noticed, eggs are pretty pricey these days…

Directions varied slightly when it came to baking temperature, ranging from 400° F to 425° F; internal pie temperatures ranged from 160° F to 165° F. I served all of the pies at room temperature, not only for consistency purposes but because I feel it’s easier to detect nuances in flavor when food isn’t piping hot.

Who knew frozen apple pies could look so different? (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

The apple pie rating system

To assess these pies as fairly as possible, I numbered them rather than telling Chelsea and Dan which pie was from which brand. I also made score sheets so we could write down our notes on the appearance, flavor and texture of each pie, as well as give them an overall rating, from 1 to 10, with 10 being the best pie we’ve ever had in our lives. (Spoiler alert: None of these pies were quite at that level, but some scored pretty high!)

As for our testing pool, I selected brands that are widely available across the country, and went with the most traditional versions I could find. For instance, some brands make Dutch apple pies or apple crumb pies — for consistency’s sake, I left those out because anything with a streusel topping has an unfair advantage in my book.

On a similar note, here’s what I generally look for in an apple pie: a crust that’s tender but not super soft, ample flakiness and a filling that marries sweetness and tartness, ideally with a bit of spice. I also prefer a medium-sized apple slice — too small, and the filling becomes mushy; too big, and the apples sometimes aren’t cooked enough.

Store-bought apple pies are super low-maintenance, but there are a few tools you’ll need for baking and slicing ’em up. Here’s what I used:

I’m convinced my body is at least 30% apple pie at this point … (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

