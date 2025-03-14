CASEKOO: Explore The Luminous Enigma and Let the enchanting artistry of Tarot Ignite your Intuition and Enlightenment.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CASEKOO recently hosted an enchanting “Tarot and Tea” soirée in Sai Wan, Hong Kong, to celebrate the grand launch of its collaborative collection, The Luminous Enigma series. This exquisite line of four phone cases, crafted in partnership with COCORRINA and renowned Tarot Reader Peter, draws inspiration from the celestial symbolism of the Sun and Moon tarot cards. The event welcomed passersby with open arms, offering each guest a comforting cup of spiced apple cinnamon tea upon entering the park. While many attendees were newcomers to the world of tarot, they were captivated by the intricate designs of the phone cases and the mystical allure of tarot itself. CASEKOO also unveiled the stories behind the collection, sharing the profound insights and intentions the designers imbued into each piece, hoping to inspire those who carry these cases to connect with their deeper meanings.

The Helios and Celene cases were born from the breathtaking beauty of Kefalonia, an island that holds deep personal significance for Corina, the visionary designer behind COCORRINA. Each morning, she finds herself nourished by the Sun’s radiant energy, feeling a harmonious connection with the natural world. By night, she is guided by the Moon’s gentle glow and the vast expanse of the sky, navigating life’s ebbs and flows with grace. Through these meticulously crafted cases, Corina invites consumers to experience the celestial wonders that illuminate her daily life, offering a glimpse into her world with every creation.

Meanwhile, the Illuminating Sunlight and Midnight Moonlight designs were inspired by Tarot Reader Peter’s profound connection to the Sun’s boundless warmth and the Moon’s quiet magic. The phrase “Let the sun shine heal you” encapsulates the Sun’s restorative power, encouraging resilience and positivity in the face of life’s challenges. Conversely, the Moon-inspired designs whisper “Embrace the Unknown,” a gentle reminder to trust one’s intuition, while “You look so beautiful tonight” celebrates the profound beauty found in darkness and the depths of emotion. Each piece in the collection pays homage to the enchanting interplay between the Sun’s life-giving energy and the Moon’s captivating mystique, offering a timeless connection to the cosmos and its profound duality.

Both designers, Corina and Peter, wish for more people to experience the breathtaking and awe-inspiring sights of the sun and moon that they cherish. They hope that whoever carries these cases will be enveloped in the sun’s positive energy and drawn to the moon’s enchanting gravity, finding inspiration and balance in their celestial harmony. Together, CASEKOO hopes that the owners of these cases will embrace the beauty of tarot, feeling their mysterious power and carrying it with them wherever they go.

