Queen Elizabeth’s personal wardrobe choices to debut in major palace exhibition

Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe will be in the spotlight in a rare Buckingham Palace exhibition next year.

The “Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style” exhibit was announced by the Royal Collection Trust on July 21. The exhibition will feature over 200 items, half of which will be on display for the first time.

The pieces span Elizabeth’s life from childhood through her reign as queen.

The exhibit marks the 100th anniversary of Elizabeth’s birth and will run at Buckingham Palace’s King’s Gallery from spring to fall 2026.

In a statement, the organization called the exhibit the “largest and most comprehensive” collection of the queen’s fashion ever organized.

Elizabeth, who died in 2022, became queen in 1952. She was the longest-serving British monarch, with her 70 years surpassing Queen Victoria’s 63-year tenure.

“Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion archive is one of the largest and most important surviving collections of 20th-century British fashion.”

Some standouts will include her 1947 wedding dress and her 1953 coronation dress, as well as earlier pieces from her teenage years and childhood.

“On show for the first time will be one of the earliest surviving pieces of couture from her childhood wardrobe: the silver lamé and tulle bridesmaid dress, designed by Edward Molyneux, that she wore [at] aged eight for the 1934 wedding of her uncle, the Duke of Kent, to Princess Marina of Greece,” the press release said.

Pieces include clothing, jewelry and hats, along with shoes and accessories.

Visitors will even be able to see original design sketches and fabric samples – plus handwritten correspondence showing the queen’s involvement in the creation of her wardrobe.

“From impeccably cut riding jackets to tartan skirts and silk headscarves, visitors will see never-before-displayed examples of her practical everyday style, which continues to inspire contemporary designers to this day,” the release added.

In a statement, exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut called Elizabeth’s style “instantly recognizable across the world.”

“Only now, as the late queen’s fashion archive comes under the care of Royal Collection Trust, can we tell the story of a lifetime of thoughtful style choices – from her hands-on role and understanding of the soft power behind her clothing, to the exceptional craftsmanship behind each garment,” she added.

“In the year that she would have turned 100 years old, this exhibition will be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s uniquely British style and her enduring fashion legacy.”

