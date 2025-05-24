Rare 1,200-year-old Christian cross found in field by metal detectorist

A city recently announced the discovery of a gilded Christian artifact dating back to the Early Middle Ages.

In a statement published on May 12, the City of Leeds in the U.K. said the Saxon-era pendant was uncovered in a local field. It dates back over 1,200 years and was found by a metal detectorist last year.

The “tiny Saxon treasure” has one broken arm, and the central stone it once held is now missing. But the city said the artifact is “nevertheless a stunning example of metalwork, made from solid silver covered with a thin layer of gold leaf.”

“Believed to date from the 8th century, the gilded pectoral cross may have once been a badge of office for an important church leader or official and was unearthed last year by a metal detectorist,” the city said.

“[The pendant] gives experts a fascinating glimpse into life in early medieval Yorkshire.”

Pictures show the small cross bearing an intricate interlacing pattern.

Kat Baxter, a curator of archaeology at Leeds Museums and Galleries, said the cross was likely worn by a high-status member of Saxon society, such as an important church leader or official.

“The cross is beautifully decorated on both sides, which suggests it was designed to hang around the neck with the suspension loop on the missing arm,” the historian said.

Baxter added, “It would certainly have been worn by someone of high status and is an outward display of religious identity.”

She added that the cross was made when Leeds was part of Northumbria. Leeds was first mentioned in the 8th century by Saint Bede, a monk who recorded much of what historians know about the early history of the British Isles.

The kingdom was affiliated with paganism until the 7th century A.D.

It transitioned to Christianity after — making the cross an early remnant of Christianity in Leeds.

“[A]long with a number of other discoveries in the area, it really helps us build a picture of the types of people who would have lived here during this time,” Baxter said.

“All of these finds are part of a puzzle, which together show that Leeds was home to high-status, important individuals during the Saxon period, and this beautiful cross is the latest glimpse into the past,” Baxton added.

“Unfortunately, objects representing less wealthy people are less likely to survive.”

Salma Arif, a member of the Leeds City Council, called the cross “a beautiful example of the history all around us.”

“It’s always wonderful when we are able to add important objects like this to our collections, and we’re very grateful for the continued support of funders and visitors in helping us to preserve our local heritage,” she said.

In addition to the Saxon cross, Leeds is home to many fascinating historical finds.

The remains of an Ancient Roman aristocrat, for example, were found within city limits in 2023.

Before that, over 600 19th-century beer bottles were found under a staircase in the city.

