These clever ‘As Seen on TV’ products are the gadgets you never knew you needed

Who hasn’t fallen under the spell of a late-night infomercial, mesmerized by a gadget promising to change your life? Same. But here’s the thing: Some of those As Seen On TV wonders actually do make great, practical gifts.

Take, for example, the heat-resistant oven gloves that look cool and protect your hands, or an umbrella that closes upward so you stay dry — genius, right? These clever finds are all available on Amazon right now, and unlike most impulse buys, you won’t regret these in the daylight.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or need a birthday or housewarming gift that’s a little unexpected (but totally useful), these picks are smart, fun and under $40. Bonus: They’re practically guaranteed to get a smile.

Amazon New homeowners are sure to love — and use! — these protective felt feet for furniture that keep hardwood and tile flooring looking sharp. The flexible Ruby Sliders slip onto most legs and stay firmly in place. At the bottom of each is a felt disk that won’t scratch your flooring even as heavy furniture shifts. The secret to this design is the silicone material, which keeps a tight seal around the furniture legs. Unlike other felt feet, these cups also protect the lower part of each leg from wayward vacuums, feet and the like. This reviewer says they worked as hoped: “Thought we’d try these to help protect our new ceramic tile floors. So far, they work great, are staying on and sliding nicely. I’m hoping the felt lasts a long time. But so far, we are happy with them.” $13 at Amazon

Amazon Now a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this gadget is made with squishy neoprene and fills the gap between your car seat and the center console to stop things like phones, french fries and coins from falling through. “The last time I dropped my credit card between the seats I was in the drive-through at my pharmacy,” reported one of over 54,000 delighted customers. “I had to get out of the car and crawl onto the floorboard of the back seat, much to the laughter of my friends. I said, ‘Never again’ and ordered this product. These really work. I dropped something the other week and felt that dreaded feeling … but it was right by my side. What a great invention for a simple problem.” $25 at Amazon

Amazon The premise of this pillow is so simple, yet so elegant. With multiple slots cut into each side, you can adjust the viewing angle up to six different ways in either landscape or portrait mode. If you want to watch your favorite binge-worthy show (we suggest re-watching Moonlighting), place your tablet in landscape mode. Trying out the latest smash hit book (heard about Swordheart)? Throw it in portrait mode. One shopper greatly approved: “Just what I needed. No more hand and wrist pain while using my iPad. After using [this] for one week, [it] seems well made. Feels pleasing to touch. iPad held a correct angle for use. Very pleased with purchase.” $17 at Amazon

Amazon The tagline here is “No more clogs,” as friends and family with shedding strands never again deal with blocked pipes. They can also say goodbye to caustic chemicals that never actually fix the problem. With TubShroom, each strand wraps around the ingenious cylinder instead of going down the drain. “Works great!” raved a fan. “Catches all the hair before it goes down and clogs the drain. I have really long hair and it took about five showers before I had to clean the hair off of it, and I couldn’t believe how much it caught!” $13 at Amazon

Amazon Shopping for a pet parent? This little gadget employs sonic technology to lift dog and cat hair off of furniture, carpets, drapes, bedding, clothing and more. Drag it along the surface of your couch and the sonic vibrations loosen trapped hair as the microfiber bristles cling to it and lift it up and away. The device is reusable, much like a handheld vacuum, and has a built-in LED light to illuminate where hair is hiding. This reviewer said it works great for homes with cats: “After trying a number of different products to remove cat fur from black trousers with no success, I tried this. The Fur Daddy works! Every cat hair gone. And I love the light, it makes it so much easier to see how you’re doing.” $15 at Amazon

Amazon With this gizmo, there’s no more tears chopping onions — or tending to cuts after a knife goes awry. Three stainless-steel blades make four chopping styles possible: thick, thin, cube and stick. It’s also easy to store and dishwasher-safe. One chopper wrote, “The speed and ease of chopping with this is amazing! Great build quality and value for the money. I also love the ease of cleaning.” $17 at Amazon

Amazon It’s not easy maneuvering hot cookie sheets and casseroles while wearing a bulky oven mitt that could fit Big Foot. This glove accommodates all five fingers for maximum dexterity and can withstand extreme heat—up to 540 degrees. Even when exposed to a flame, the material won’t catch fire or melt. It’s made of DuPont materials Kevlar and Nomex, with a non-slip silicone grip. “These gloves are perfect for grabbing those hot trays from the oven!” gushed this home chef. “They fit great, they are thick to protect your hands and prevent you from burning yourself. Believe me, I’ve tried a bunch of different pot holders and nothing compares to the grip of these! I have gotten them for all of my family!” $22 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve had an episode of Top Chef interrupted by a commercial with someone squealing, “I thought you had to be a professional chef to cut like this,” this knife set might look familiar. Perfect for anyone in your life who loves slicing and dicing in the kitchen, Nutriblades slice beautifully, plus they’re easy to hold and clean. “Cuts any cut of meat easily! Very sharp steak knives,” shared a fan. “My favorite of all cutting knives on the market!” $20 at Amazon

Amazon Some of us are not blessed with height. Some of us have aches and pains that prevent us from stretching. The Gopher is a hero to all. It can extend your reach by nearly 3 feet, allowing you to conquer those high shelves and low cabinets. Its rotating head lets you get into hard-to-reach spots, and the included suction cup means you get a better grip. This shopper just can’t get enough of their Gopher: “There are no end to the uses, and I find myself grabbing for it often. Whether someone is old or young, this is something you wonder how you lived without. My washer and dryer are encased in a narrow enclosure and when clothes fall behind there or things fall by the back side of your refrigerator, this is one of the many uses of this tool.” $18 at Amazon

Amazon Sure, the average umbrella keeps you dry, but we all know how it drips all over the house as soon as you walk in the door. The Better Brella closes upward, trapping all the wet folds of cloth and preventing them from leaking all over the floor. This inverted umbrella is windproof up to 50 mph and also comes in red. And it makes a great gift: “My brother had wanted this for about five years and wasn’t expecting it this year. He was so happy! He camps frequently and said this will come in handy when [it’s] raining!” $35 at Amazon

Amazon Whether it’s paper or plastic, reusable or something else, the Click & Carry helps you tote them all together. Carry your groceries, sports gear and even deal with unwieldy dry cleaning with aplomb. Simply slide the handles into the Click & Carry holder, et voila — instant grace. Comes in a 2-pack in multiple colors. “Wonderful invention!” raved this user. “Being a single parent and living in an apartment that’s upstairs, I do not want to have to make multiple trips to get groceries in the house. This is easy to use, I can make one trip, it’s durable and the fact that I can put it on my shoulder to free up my hands is great!” $22 at Amazon

Amazon This mop is pretty different from your plain ‘ol sponge-head model. The O-Cedar has a super-absorbent microfiber head that easily cleans your floors, and it’s triangle-shaped to fit neatly into nooks, crannies and corners. But wait, there’s more! It comes with a special bucket with a foot pedal to help you wring it out. Just dip your mop in the water, put it in the wringer and push down on the foot pedal a few times. Excess water flies out (into the bucket) and you’re left with a moist — but not sopping — mop. “I hate, hate, hated mopping the floor! This mop has made my life so much better, and I actually enjoy mopping now!” said this floor-cleaning convert. $35 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source