Raygun’s documentary: The Olympic breakdancer gets the last laugh as she continues to ‘cash in’ on viral Kangaroo Hop

Viral Australian Olympian Rachael Gunn, better known as breakdancing sensation Raygun, has released a new documentary about her meteoric rise to global fame — and the reviews have been a mixed bag.

While some have criticised Gunn for “cashing in” on her infamous zero-point Olympic performance, others have praised her for pushing through the backlash to continue sharing her story.

Gunn became a global viral meme after representing Australia in breaking during the sport’s Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Her unconventional routine, which notably included a kangaroo hop, failed to score a single point from the judges and saw her finish last in the competition.

Her appearance sparked intense media scrutiny and a wave of internet memes.

While some have criticised Gunn for ‘cashing in’ on her infamous zero-point Olympic performance, others have praised her for pushing through the backlash. Credit: Netflix, Getty

But after facing fierce criticism and being labelled an “embarrassment” by some, is Gunn now getting the last laugh as she continues to “cash in” on her losing performance?

‘Cashing in’ on the kangaroo hop

Before the release of her Netflix documentary Untold: Raygun Breaking Badly, Gunn revealed in April she had lost her job as a lecturer at Sydney’s Macquarie University.

As dramatic cuts swept through the university’s arts department, Gunn accepted a voluntary redundancy. At the time, she said there needed to be a “serious conversation about higher education in this country”.

Soon after her redundancy, Gunn began making the most of her newfound fame, launching a website where she could be booked as a guest speaker or event host.

Viral Australian Olympian Raygun is now a gun for hire after losing job at Sydney’s Macquarie University. Credit: Instagram

Her speaking topics include resilience, mental health, navigating online attention, women in sport, breaking barriers and “going viral (and staying grounded)”.

She also joined celebrity platform Cameo, offering fans personalised video messages.

Fans can buy a personalised video from Raygun via Cameo. Credit: Cameo

The 38-year-old was charging around $94 for a custom video, joining former TV stars, AFL greats, models and reality stars making money on the platform.

Raygun’s Netflix documentary: What you need to know

The new Netflix documentary Raygun: Breaking Badly follows Gunn’s journey to Paris and the intense global backlash she faced after her controversial, zero-point performance at the 2024 Olympics.

The film traces how Gunn got into breaking through her husband and coach, Samuel Free.

Many people questioned how Gunn had managed to make it all the way to the Olympics after her “disastrous” performance. But she had qualified for the Games after winning the regional qualifying event for Oceania in late 2023.

The documentary explores how Gunn and Free prepared for the Olympics after she secured her spot.

Raygun’s viral Olympic performance to be featured in Netflix documentary. Credit: 7NEWS

Gunn hit the gym and Free pushed her to train harder.

“I was like, ‘As your husband, I am in awe of how hard you’re working. Props to you. As your coach, you need to work harder. This is not clean’,” Free recounts in the film.

Gunn knew she could not compete with the athleticism and high-powered moves of younger international competitors, so the pair decided to take a different approach.

Free suggested turning the routine into an ode to Australia, incorporating moves inspired by swimming and the now-infamous kangaroo freeze.

The documentary examines how that routine became an instant global meme, the severe online mockery Gunn faced and how the internet storm briefly overshadowed Australia’s broader Olympic success.

A major focus of the film is the unwavering support of Gunn’s husband, who stood by her performance and defended her creative choices despite the public ridicule.

Released on September 1, the film also includes voices from other dancers who were less than impressed by Gunn’s breaking skills.

Free, however, remains fiercely supportive of Gunn’s moves and goes so far as to say he was captivated by her routine.

What are people saying about Raygun’s documentary?

Reviews of the documentary have been mixed, with some viewers dismissing it as a “cringey attempt to cash in on brief internet fame” while others have found it a lighthearted and surprisingly moving watch.

“The new Raygun documentary on Netflix is honestly so cringey,” one Facebook user commented.

“It feels like the absolute milking of five minutes of fame, dragging out a moment that should have been allowed to fade away rather than turning it into an entire documentary.”

Some reviewers have argued the film takes Gunn’s viral Olympic performance so seriously that it becomes unintentionally hilarious — or even feels like a parody.

Critics have also pointed out that members of Gunn’s management team served as executive producers on the project, raising questions about the objectivity of the film.

Raygun: Breaking Badly has received mixed reviews. Credit: Netflix

At the same time, reviewers have acknowledged it importantly shines a light on the severe anxiety, panic attacks and online vitriol Gunn experienced after the Olympics.

The documentary also attempts to reframe her infamous moves as quirky and joyful expressions of Australian culture, a portrayal that appears to have won over some viewers who previously mocked her.

“As someone who has struggled with depression I can also tell you that I loved your story and found it truly inspiring,” one Instagram user commented.

“Not everyone has the guts to do what you did and after all, keep doing it.

“Sending you positive vibes, keep on grinding Raygun!”

Source