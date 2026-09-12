MGM Shenzhen Prince Bay Grand Opening

The New Urban Stage for Inspired Living

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Shenzhen Prince Bay debuts on 10 September as a waterfront destination in Shekou, Nanshan. Poised at the maritime gateway of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and connected via the Shekou Cruise Home Port, the hotel establishes a 60-minute connectivity circle that seamlessly links the GBA’s major cities, while providing efficient access to global resources and the region’s stunning bay scenery. The hotel is embedded within a vibrant cultural precinct featuring K11 ECOAST and Sea World Culture and Arts Center, offering an integrated destination that combines art spaces, world-class gastronomy, and immersive experiences—all curated for discerning urban travellers in pursuit of refined coastal living. This milestone opening further solidifies MGM Hospitality Group (Asia Pacific)’s strategic presence across the Greater Bay Area.



Representatives pose for a group photo during the grand opening of MGM Shenzhen Prince Bay with traditional lion dance performers.

Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited remarked: “This hotel has never been merely a place to stay—it is a stage where MGM’s century-old hospitality meets the dynamic spirit of Prince Bay, creating a unique urban harbor living experience for our guests.”

Design

Conceived by GP Architects and LTW Designworks, the property embodies a “waterfront garden” narrative, unfolding in three acts inspired by classic MGM cinema, weaving together themes of forested sanctuary, chromatic discovery, and a tranquil retreat amid mountains and sea. The architecture and interiors draw deeply from the Prince Bay shoreline and its cruise-port heritage, bringing MGM’s brand mission: “We Exist to Entertain Your Journey” to life. From a dramatic lobby water feature to a sky-level art installation and a cantilevered tower crown echoing a cruise deck, the design weaves coastal romance into every vista.

Accommodations

The hotel offers 298 ocean-view guest rooms and suites, each featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that command sweeping vistas of the bay from dawn to dusk. The interiors artfully fuse marine-inspired motifs with the serenity of an urban garden, creating a sense of secluded tranquillity amid the city’s vibrant energy. Ranging from 50 to 364 square metres, the room categories include 270-degree panoramic sea-view rooms, expansive terrace suites, sky suites, and a presidential suite—designed to accommodate both business and leisure travellers with equal finesse. Custom art installations, intelligent in-room systems, premium bedding, and curated bath amenities come together in perfect harmony, addressing the needs of both the business executive and the holidaymakers.

Delicacy

Five distinctive dining venues—Yu Hoi Heen Chinese Restaurant, MEET PLUS Yunnan-Guizhou-Sichuan Restaurant, Festival All-Day Dining, The PURPLE Rooftop Sky Bar, and the Lobby Lounge—weave together global flavours and local culinary traditions, offering everything from intimate private dining to vibrant social gatherings, and offering a taste of the diverse flavours of the Greater Bay Area living through the palate. Whether for high-level business entertaining, elegant social soirees, or family celebrations, guests can indulge in a convivial and refined experience at the intersection of exceptional cuisine and atmospheric design, making every meal a signature MGM entertainment experience.

Events & Banqueting

The hotel features over 3,000 square metres of flexible banqueting and meeting space, where scene-driven design redefines the boundaries of business and social events, infusing MGM’s “Entertainment” philosophy into every conference and gala—shattering the stereotypes of traditional corporate functions. A 420-square-metre foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows offers panoramic urban harbour views, while an expansive 800-square-metre terrace lends a romantic ambience to outdoor weddings and bespoke cocktail receptions. Additional multi-function meeting rooms, boardrooms, and VIP lounges ensure that every business forum, brand gala, or private celebration is elevated into an immersive “WOW” experience—a hallmark of MGM’s extraordinary approach to hospitality.

Wellness & Rejuvenation

The fitness centre and heated swimming pool offer sweeping views of the urban harbour. The gym is fully equipped with premium Technogym professional-grade cardiovascular and strength-training equipment from Italy, complemented by a dedicated aerobic studio for group classes, yoga, and body conditioning. The interplay of shimmering waters, state-of-the-art equipment, and expansive harbour vistas transforms exercise into a truly immersive and pleasurable experience—allowing guests to savour the perfect union of movement and ocean scenery with every invigorating workout.

Mr. Yang Lirong, Chairman of Yunnan Xiangfeng Industrial Group, stated: “Prince Bay is a crucial window connecting the Greater Bay Area with the world. By joining forces with MGM, we are creating a landmark hotel that embodies both the distinctive character of the bay and world-class standards—one that will catalyse the advancement of business and cultural tourism in Prince Bay and invigorate local consumption. We are looking forward to collaborating with MGM to build a new landmark and share the opportunities of the Greater Bay Area.”

Opening Gala Showcases Cross-City Culinary Excellence

To celebrate the Hotel’s grand opening, MGM Shenzhen Prince Bay hosted a special gala dinner featuring a distinguished culinary collaboration. Renowned chefs Pan Sihui and Yang Dengquan from MGM COTAI’s Michelin-starred restaurants, Aji and Five Foot Road, joined forces with Li Yongsheng, General Manager of Yu Hoi Heen Chinese Restaurant at MGM Shenzhen Prince Bay, to present an exclusive menu highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship of both teams. The collaboration demonstrated the synergy of MGM’s integrated dining portfolio while celebrating cultural exchange between Macau and Shenzhen.

ABOUT MGM HOSPITALITY GROUP (ASIA PACIFIC)

Guided by its mission, “We Exist to Entertain Your Journey,” MGM Hospitality Group (Asia Pacific), Ltd. focuses on the development and operation of destination hotels and resorts. Leveraging MGM’s strong entertainment DNA and resources, the Group has built a distinctive portfolio of hotel brands, including Bellagio by MGM, MGM RESERVE, MGM, Mirage by MGM, Mhub by MGM and mx by MGM. It is committed to becoming a prominent hospitality group with entertainment at its core, uplifting guests, employees and communities. The Group currently operates hotels in Sanya, Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao, Shenzhen and Zhuhai, with more projects to be launched in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Lingshui and other destinations. MGM Hospitality Group (Asia Pacific), Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGM China Holdings Limited and is also a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International. For more information, please visit the official website: www.mgmhospitality.com

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