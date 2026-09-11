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Dolly Parton could soon have major airport named in her honor after unanimous vote

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Nashville International Airport is one step closer to undergoing a name change honoring late country music icon Dolly Parton.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority voted unanimously, 6-0, Friday to begin the process of modifying the airport’s name in Parton’s honor, according to a statement from the authority.

The decision on the final name is still to come. 

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“While a final name has not yet been determined, we are working closely with the appropriate parties to thoughtfully determine how Dolly Parton’s name and legacy will be incorporated,” the airport authority said.

Officials stressed that the vote marks only the beginning of the process  with more details expected in the coming months.

Dolly Parton wearing pink in 2025.

Nashville International Airport is one step closer to undergoing a name change honoring Dolly Parton. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“This vote represents the first step in a multifaceted process,” the airport authority said. “In the coming months, we anticipate having more definitive plans to share regarding the next steps and implementation.”

The vote follows an earlier push to honor Parton at the airport after the Tennessee native died at age 80 last month.

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Fox News Digital previously reported that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport announced plans in August to pursue naming the airport in Parton’s honor.

Lee said at the time that he had spoken with Parton’s team about the proposal and that her representatives were appreciative of the support and open to further discussions.

Nashville International Airport located southeast of downtown Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority voted unanimously, 6-0, to begin the process of modifying the airport’s name in Parton’s honor. (iStock)

The effort also gained significant public support, with a petition calling for the airport to be renamed “Dolly Parton International Airport” drawing more than 155,000 verified signatures at the time of Fox News Digital’s previous report.

Parton had deep ties to Tennessee throughout her life. She became one of the state’s most recognizable figures through her music, philanthropy and Imagination Library literacy program.

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The singer had previously resisted another effort to formally honor her in her home state.

In 2021, Parton asked Tennessee lawmakers to withdraw legislation that would have allowed a statue of her to be erected on the grounds of the state Capitol.

Dolly Parton in a black jacket sings on stage and looks out

Parton had deep ties to Tennessee throughout her life. She became one of the state’s most recognizable figures through her music, philanthropy and literacy program. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“I am honored and humbled by their intention, but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” Parton said at the time.

She did, however, leave open the possibility of such an honor in the future.

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“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road, several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great state Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

Jasmine Baeher of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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