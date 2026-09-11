September Stock-Up Season Wraps Up as Yiwugo Merchants Deepen Their Focus on Cold-Weather Essentials

YIWU, China, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. As September arrives, the lingering warmth of summer can still be felt across the Northern Hemisphere, yet the annual global stocking season for winter essentials is already drawing to a close in the Yiwu market. Through the Yiwugo platform, a wide range of source suppliers have long since mapped out their operations for the entire year. They started the year with product development and production capacity preparations, entered the peak season for cross-border sourcing in May, and sustained several months of robust production and sales before bringing the year’s main stocking cycle to a close in early autumn in September. The end of the peak season, however, does not mean the market falls quiet. Replenishment orders continue to flow in, while merchants have already begun developing new products and planning production capacity for the year ahead. Year after year, this cycle repeats. With quality craftsmanship and innovation at the core of their businesses, Yiwugo merchants keep delivering thoughtfully designed winter essentials to markets around the world, helping build a strong foundation for Yiwu as a world-class sourcing hub for cold-weather products.



Related Product Images on Yiwugo.com.

The latest data from Yiwugo shows that searches for key categories such as “cold-weather apparel” and “leggings” have continued to rise over the past 30 days. As temperatures begin to drop across China with the arrival of autumn, demand for warm clothing is steadily building. Overseas markets, however, have already moved a step ahead, with early stock-up activity steadily gaining momentum since May. Liu Jianlan, who has been deeply engaged in the neck warmer industry for more than a decade, has witnessed this trend firsthand.

According to Liu, Chinese buyers based in Europe began visiting her Jianzhen Gloves store as early as May to stock up in bulk. Classic materials such as polar fleece and ultra-soft fleece have remained perennial bestsellers, prized for their excellent warmth and versatility, and continue to enjoy strong and enduring market demand. Buyers from Europe, South America, and border-trade markets tend to favor simple, easy-to-coordinate solid colors such as black, white, gray, and brown, which pair well with a wide range of outfits. The South Korean market, by contrast, shows a stronger preference for understated, sophisticated darker tones, including black, dark gray, and navy. Thanks to consistently rigorous quality control and reliable, generously weighted fabrics, the store has not only attracted a steady stream of inquiries from new customers through Yiwugo, but also built a loyal customer base, some of whom have been doing business with the store for nearly a decade. During the peak sales season, annual purchases by a single major customer can reach RMB 700,000 to RMB 800,000, underscoring the brand’s steadily growing reputation and market recognition.

Liu Yan, head of Lingdong Knitted Glove Factory, has likewise benefited significantly from Yiwugo. With more than two decades of experience in the mid- to high-end knitted glove segment, the company has seen a steady influx of highly relevant new customers since the beginning of this year. Many discovered Lingdong through searches on Yiwugo and were subsequently guided to the store to place orders, highlighting the platform’s strong effectiveness in online customer-acquisition. Positioned in the mid- to high-end segment, Lingdong’s products are exported to Europe, South America, and other overseas markets. The company consistently delivers on its quality commitment to customers worldwide by using environmentally responsible and compliant materials, ensuring substantial and consistent yarn usage, and adhering to rigorous production standards.

This year, half-plush gloves have emerged as a breakout product. Soft against the skin and highly effective at retaining warmth, they have gained strong traction in overseas markets, with cumulative sales exceeding 100,000 pairs over the past five months. Demand has been particularly robust in Spain, where several classic unisex touchscreen gloves have been well received by local consumers. Annual purchases by a single customer can reach RMB 200,000. To sustain momentum in the online market and meet diverse sourcing needs, Lingdong maintains a steady pace of new product launches, introducing new items exclusively for Yiwugo every week. During the peak season, it rolled out more than 10 new styles per month on average, continuously staying ahead of market trends through innovation and iteration.

Qunxin Earrings Scarf, meanwhile, has carved out a differentiated path by targeting a highly specialized niche. The company focuses on creating decorative, all-in-one earmuff-and-scarf products designed specifically for women and children. Moving beyond minimalist basics, it specializes in playful animal-inspired designs and bright yet soft color palettes, combining practicality with decorative appeal. The products closely match aesthetic preferences in the Middle East, Europe, and the US, and have gained notable visibility in overseas markets. According to Ye Qun, head of the company, this year’s bestsellers include all-in-one neck warmer-and-earmuff designs made from rabbit-fur- like plush and featuring three-dimensional, movable bunny ears. As a source manufacturer, the company has been operating at full capacity throughout the peak stocking season, with daily output of this popular item exceeding 20,000 units. Bolstered by Yiwugo’s strong cross-border traffic, the company has successfully secured procurement orders from several overseas malls, as well as brand-authorized customization orders. With both production and sales thriving and a full order book, the company has entered its busiest period of the year.

From neck warmers and gloves to creative earmuff-and-scarf combinations, these small winter essentials are a reflection of how Yiwugo merchants cultivate niche markets while staying committed to quality and innovation. Unlike the seasonal consumption patterns of end markets, merchants on Yiwugo consistently follow a strategy of planning ahead and developing their products and markets well before the season arrives. By planning production capacity ahead of time, gaining precise insights into market trends, and continuously innovating their products, Yiwugo merchants are able to respond to diverse demands across global markets. Their meticulous attention to detail helps bring warmth to consumers around the world each winter. As production and sales cycles begin anew year after year, Yiwugo merchants continue to open new chapters in the global journey of Yiwu-made products.

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