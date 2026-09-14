REJURAN® COSMETICS Brings K-Beauty to LAFC Korean Heritage Night as Proud Skincare Partner

Korea’s original PDRN brand connected with Los Angeles football fans through product sampling and creator experiences

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — REJURAN® COSMETICS, Korea’s original PDRN brand from PharmaResearch, joined LAFC’s Korean Heritage Night on Wednesday, Sept. 9, as a Proud Skincare Partner of the event, bringing K-Beauty into one of Los Angeles’ most dynamic sports and cultural settings.



Creators and PharmaResearch USA representatives pose together at BMO Stadium during LAFC’s Korean Heritage Night on Sept. 9, 2026 (Photo courtesy of LAFC)

Held at BMO Stadium, Korean Heritage Night celebrated Korean culture and its growing influence across Los Angeles. The match also featured LAFC forward Son Heung-min, further highlighting the club’s growing connection with Korean fans and culture.

Through the event partnership, REJURAN COSMETICS connected with football fans through in-stadium brand visibility, product sampling and creator experiences designed to introduce the brand to audiences beyond traditional beauty channels.

Following the match, the brand distributed approximately 10,000 samples of its bestselling Turnover Ampoule 5ml to fans on a first-come, first-served basis at the stadium exit gate. REJURAN COSMETICS also hosted invited creators on-site, providing dedicated pre-game opportunities to experience the brand and capture content inside the stadium.

“Sports offer a unique opportunity to connect with consumers in a highly engaged, shared cultural environment,” said Jooyeon Song, Head of Cosmetics & COO of PharmaResearch USA. “Through LAFC’s Korean Heritage Night, we were proud to introduce REJURAN COSMETICS to a broader audience while celebrating the growing global influence of Korean beauty and culture.”

The activation reflected the continued convergence of beauty, sports and culture, as beauty brands increasingly look beyond conventional retail and media environments to engage new communities through live experiences.

The event also built on REJURAN COSMETICS’ continued expansion across North America, including its nationwide launch across all 148 Sephora Canada stores and PharmaResearch’s planned acquisition of California-based Cosmetic Group USA (CG USA) to strengthen local manufacturing and supply capabilities.

Korean Heritage Night provided a particularly meaningful setting for the brand’s growth, bringing together Korean culture, the Los Angeles community and one of the city’s most prominent professional sports organizations. The activation also gave REJURAN COSMETICS an opportunity to engage male consumers, families and multicultural fan communities through direct product experience.

REJURAN COSMETICS was featured through in-stadium signage during Korean Heritage Night, while participating creators captured content from the experience to share through their respective social channels.

About PharmaResearch and REJURAN® COSMETICS

PharmaResearch is a pioneering South Korean biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing quality of life through regenerative medicine. Its portfolio spans medicines, medical devices, cosmetics and health supplements, built around its core DOT™ PDRN and DOT™ PN technologies, which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung, South Korea.

The company is behind REJURAN, its globally recognized PN-based skin booster available in more than 50 countries, and REJURAN COSMETICS, its premium derma-cosmetic brand. Drawing on PharmaResearch’s expertise in PN- and PDRN-based technologies and skin science, REJURAN COSMETICS combines proprietary DOT™ c-PDRN™ technology with advanced cosmetic formulations designed to support healthy-looking skin, hydration, and elasticity.

REJURAN COSMETICS continues to expand across major global beauty markets, including North America, as demand grows for science-driven Korean skincare.

To learn more and shop REJURAN COSMETICS, visit rejurancosmetics.com.

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