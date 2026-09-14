Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsYuyu Pharma Expands Solar Power at Manufacturing Facility, Bringing On-Site Capacity to...
Media News

Yuyu Pharma Expands Solar Power at Manufacturing Facility, Bringing On-Site Capacity to 1 MW

admin
By admin
0
31

New solar installation expected to supply more than 30% of the factory’s electricity needs and pay for itself in approximately three years

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) has completed a major expansion of solar power at its manufacturing facility in Korea, bringing the site’s total on-site solar capacity to approximately 1 megawatt (MW). The new 869-kilowatt (kW) solar system builds on earlier installations of 30 kW in 2020 and 96.6 kW in 2021. Together, the solar systems are expected to provide more than 30% of the electricity used at the manufacturing facility.

The newest installation is expected to generate at least 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually. Over 25 years, Yuyu Pharma estimates that it could generate approximately 30.96 million kWh of electricity.

The project is designed to deliver both environmental and economic benefits. By generating more electricity on-site, Yuyu Pharma expects to reduce its dependence on purchased electricity and lower long-term operating costs. Based on the company’s current projections, the investment is expected to pay for itself in approximately three years.

“Solar power makes environmental and economic sense for Yuyu. We can generate more of our own electricity, reduce long-term operating costs, and make our factory more resilient,” said Robert Wonsang Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma. “For an 85-year-old company, staying competitive means continuing to invest in how the next generation of Yuyu will operate.”

The solar expansion is part of Yuyu Pharma’s broader effort to modernize its operations while improving efficiency and sustainability. Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma has continued to evolve alongside Korea’s healthcare industry. The company views investments in areas such as renewable energy and smarter manufacturing as part of preparing its operations for the decades ahead.

About Yuyu Pharma

Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a Korea-based healthcare company focused on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health supplements that improve quality of life. As part of its global growth strategy, the company invests in early-stage and high-growth innovators across biotechnology, sustainability, and animal health through Yuyu Venture Studio.

Source

Previous article
AFL set to introduce rule change in wake of time-wasting tactic by Fremantle forward Patrick Voss
Next article
REJURAN® COSMETICS Brings K-Beauty to LAFC Korean Heritage Night as Proud Skincare Partner
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024