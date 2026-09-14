Yuyu Pharma Expands Solar Power at Manufacturing Facility, Bringing On-Site Capacity to 1 MW

New solar installation expected to supply more than 30% of the factory’s electricity needs and pay for itself in approximately three years

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) has completed a major expansion of solar power at its manufacturing facility in Korea, bringing the site’s total on-site solar capacity to approximately 1 megawatt (MW). The new 869-kilowatt (kW) solar system builds on earlier installations of 30 kW in 2020 and 96.6 kW in 2021. Together, the solar systems are expected to provide more than 30% of the electricity used at the manufacturing facility.

The newest installation is expected to generate at least 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually. Over 25 years, Yuyu Pharma estimates that it could generate approximately 30.96 million kWh of electricity.

The project is designed to deliver both environmental and economic benefits. By generating more electricity on-site, Yuyu Pharma expects to reduce its dependence on purchased electricity and lower long-term operating costs. Based on the company’s current projections, the investment is expected to pay for itself in approximately three years.

“Solar power makes environmental and economic sense for Yuyu. We can generate more of our own electricity, reduce long-term operating costs, and make our factory more resilient,” said Robert Wonsang Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma. “For an 85-year-old company, staying competitive means continuing to invest in how the next generation of Yuyu will operate.”

The solar expansion is part of Yuyu Pharma’s broader effort to modernize its operations while improving efficiency and sustainability. Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma has continued to evolve alongside Korea’s healthcare industry. The company views investments in areas such as renewable energy and smarter manufacturing as part of preparing its operations for the decades ahead.

About Yuyu Pharma

Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a Korea-based healthcare company focused on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health supplements that improve quality of life. As part of its global growth strategy, the company invests in early-stage and high-growth innovators across biotechnology, sustainability, and animal health through Yuyu Venture Studio.

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