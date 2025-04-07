Rustle up some ‘rich ranch’ home decor without saddling yourself with debt

We’ve got to tip our hat to the rich ranch look — it’s one-of-a-kind, classic Americana. (Getty)

You don’t have to live in a home on the range to appreciate the rich ranch look. This design trend is all about the combination of rugged and refined — think the Old West meets Ralph Lauren. It’s quintessentially American and a way to add timeless character to your home.

As one of the editors who helped launch The Pioneer Woman Magazine in 2017, I’ve spent a fair share of time in Oklahoma, Colorado and Utah to photograph ranch homes (as in, homes on actual ranches, not to be confused with ranch-style architecture, which was common in the 1950s and 1960s and is what you see in The Brady Bunch!). What I’ve learned from these visits is that there are a few key elements to rich ranch style that are easy — and surprisingly affordable — to copy.

For inspiration, watch a few minutes of the show Yellowstone. The Dutton house, with its deep colors, sumptuous leather seating, layered patterns and an antler (or two!), is “rich ranch” defined. And while we can’t all be lucky enough to have Kevin Costner waiting for us at the end of the day, we can certainly get the look of this stunning aesthetic. Here, I’ve wrangled furniture and accessories starting at just $15. Can I get a yee-haw?

Southwestern-style patterns

These eye-catching geometric prints take inspiration from Native American weavings and can be found on lots of decor, including pillows, blankets and rugs. For a classic rich-ranch look, look for saturated colors and earth tones as well as natural fabrics with a lot of texture like wool, jute and chunky cotton.

World Market This aesthetic isn’t limited to your indoor spaces — you can give your patio some cowboy credentials with outdoor-friendly accessories like this little lumbar pillow. The colors remind me of a sunset! $17 at World Market

Amazon Pendleton blankets are iconic: The Oregon-based company has been creating blankets for Indigenous tribes for more than a century. The intricate pattern on this quilted cotton throw is eye-catching, and its neutral colors make it easy to incorporate into your decor, even if you aren’t used to such a bold design. It comes with a carrying strap so you can easily toss it in the car for picnics, beach trips and tailgates. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Who can’t use a little extra seating? At 28 inches in diameter, this ottoman is roomy enough to double as a perch when you have guests. You could even pop it next to a comfy chair and put a tray on top to turn it into a side table. $86 at Amazon

Amazon Flatweave rugs are a must for rich-ranch style, and even better if you layer them on top of one another. I’d place this eye-catching jute mat over a larger solid sisal rug for extra cushioning. $95 at Amazon

Woodsy fragrances

Rich ranch homes smell as good as they look — like a cowboy after a shower. Think musky, woodsy, smoky fragrances with a slight spiciness. Look for candles, soaps and diffusers with notes of amber, leather, tobacco flower, oak, cedar and pine. Bonus points if they come in a brown apothecary-style jar or bottle.

Amazon The name of this candle says it all. And the amber-colored jar doesn’t hurt either. I’d buy a few of these and light them in the evenings when I could really appreciate the flickering flame. $15 at Amazon

Ranger Station It’s poured by hand in Nashville, but everything about this candle shouts “Wild West”: It has notes of palo santo, oud wood and cedar. Pepper adds a bit of spiciness. $39 at Ranger Station

Amazon This amber and vetiver-scented soap from Method is a favorite of both designers and everyday shoppers: HGTV star Jasmine Roth told us it was one of her go-tos thanks to its light, woodsy scent and sleek reusable aluminum bottle. For $21, you get a pack of three, enough soap for an entire crew of ranch hands … or just some messy city slickers! $21 at Amazon

Amazon Another interior designer-beloved fragrance brand, P.F. Candle Co. is known for its phthalate-free and vegan products. Just one of these little apothecary-style jars should fill your room with the scent of orange, leather, black tea, pepper and tobacco leaf for three to four months! $32 at Amazon

Cowhides

A ranch house isn’t a ranch house with a cowhide. The unique shape of these rugs gives them so much character, and they come in more color combos than you might expect — you can even find metallic versions! Dare I say they’re udderly stylish?

They’re more durable than you might imagine: The natural oils in real cowhides make them stain-resistant, and you can brush, shake or vacuum them to remove dirt and dust. They’re also water-resistant (I once went to a ranch in Oklahoma where the homeowner covered her bathroom vanity in cowhide!). If you’d rather go faux, you’ll find lots of machine-washable options.

Rugs USA I love a washable rug, and the speckled black-and-white pattern on this one lends itself to more modern design styles. It’s basically a neutral! $75 at Rugs USA

Amazon Rather not go whole hog … we mean cow? Try a cowhide pillow instead of a rug. Silver foil accents give this one a glam look. $39 at Amazon

Walmart This bench, from Ree Drummond’s The Pioneer Woman line, shows just how versatile cowhide can be. I love the nailhead trim around the edges, which is a classic Western detail, and the turned wood legs, which give it a vintage look. $168 at Walmart

Leather

Forget smooth, polished leather — what we’re talking about is pebbled and maybe a bit weathered, with the kind of patina that develops after years of kicking back and relaxing. The sofas and chairs are cushy, and there’s nothing delicate about them. Leather accessories like throw pillows and baskets fit the bill too. Shades of brown are ideal.

Amazon A valet tray is the perfect home for anything you’d keep in your pockets, and this faux leather version has tons of great details, including saddle stitching and brass-toned snaps in the corners. I’d pop this on top of a table in my entryway for corralling keys, change and more. $16 at Amazon

Quince Quince has the quiet luxury aesthetic down to a science with its stock of tasteful, high-quality clothing and home goods. This pillow cover is a perfect example: It’s made from top-grain leather on one side and linen on the other with a chunky brass zipper in between. $70 at Quince

Walmart Though it’s faux leather, this armchair has a distressed finish that gives it the look of the real thing. It’s packed with other high-end details too, including generously sized rolled arms and a tufted back. For about $125, you can’t do better. $126 at Walmart

Amazon Maybe solid brown leather isn’t your thing. You can still try your hand at ranch dressing (pardon the pun). Look for pieces that mix brown leather with lighter colors or patterns, like these modern patchwork bins. Both are large enough to fit magazines, books or even an extra throw blanket. $40 at Amazon

Dark and/or reclaimed wood

Even if these pieces are new, they look like family heirlooms that have been passed down for generations. The furniture is sturdy and the accessories have a slightly rugged look. Natural materials are a huge part of the rich ranch look, so you’ll want to go for real wood (over laminate) whenever you can.

Amazon Black metal accents zhuzh up this otherwise very simple end table. I like how it’s equal parts industrial and farmhouse — a good sign that this piece could work with nearly any style. $65 at Amazon

Joss & Main Put these in the buy-once-have-them-forever category. Made from solid rubberwood, these chairs have a modern Windsor shape with their flared legs and a squared-off back. The spindles give them an airy look, perfect for pairing with a chunky wood dining table. $170 at Joss & Main

Target Two-door cabinets are my go-to whenever I need a little extra storage, whether it’s in the dining room, living room or even a bathroom. And I love this pick’s dark oak finish and woven doors, which make it a little more interesting than if it was solid wood throughout. $230 at Target

