Sands China Celebrates Grand Opening at Hong Kong’s Art Central

Sands Gallery as bridge bringing Macao artists onto international art stage

Contemporary artworks presented alongside century-old firecracker history

Showcasing vibrant energy of Macao’s art and cultural scene

MACAO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sands China celebrated the grand opening of its Sands Gallery booth Tuesday at Art Central, Hong Kong’s premier international art event. The booth features artworks by three of Macao’s forward-looking, promising young artists – Lei Ieng Wai, Leong Chi Mou, and Dor Lio Hak Man – alongside a historical collection from “A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance – An Exhibition on the Resonant History and Aesthetic Memory of Macao Firecrackers” currently on view at Sands Gallery in Macao. Together, the booth offers a magnificent display of Macao’s enduring artistic charm to visitors.



Guests of honour officiate the opening ceremony of the Sands Gallery booth, presented by Sands China Tuesday at Art Central, Hong Kong’s annual premier international art event at Central Harbourfront.

Sands China’s participation in Art Central reaffirms the company’s commitment to promoting the development of art and culture in Macao. Since the establishment of Sands Gallery as a permanent art space in 2022, the company has consistently leveraged the gallery as a bridge connecting Macao artists with the global art world. Its debut appearance at Art Central not only brings emerging Macao artists onto an international stage, but also reflects the growing recognition of Sands Gallery within the international art scene. The opening day welcomed nearly 100 distinguished guests from Hong Kong and Macao to mark a new milestone in the development of Macao’s art scene.

Sands China is the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise from Macao invited as an Associate Partner to join Art Central. In alignment with the Macao SAR government’s policy of diversified development, Sands China has long supported the integration of culture and tourism. Through presenting Sands Gallery at Art Central, the company seeks to further strengthen the gallery’s role as an international cultural portal for Macao – a portal that helps Macao artists expand onto global platforms, thereby elevating the international competitiveness of Macao’s arts and cultural sector and its talent development, while constantly fostering the city’s vibrant and diversified development.

The Sands Gallery booth will be open to the public March 25-29, presenting more than 40 artworks, including distinctive pieces from the three Macao artists. Their works and artistic visions demonstrate a high international standard, while reflecting deep connections to Macao’s urban life and cultural identity. Lei draws on scientific theory as the foundation of aesthetics, transforming artificial spectra, proportional values, and geometric structures into repetitive, precise blocks of colour and surfaces of light that reflect the fluidity and changes of urban life. Leong interrogates shifting notions of value and cultural interfaces that shape identity, informed by his personal migration history. His works examine the tension and intricate relations between Macao culture and artistic essence. Lio blends Japanese manga and Western painting into his practice in a distinctive approach, creating imaginative narratives and artistic spaces that resonate with both ordinary and philosophical experiences.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: “Since the establishment of Sands Gallery in 2022, Sands China has been committed to fostering cultural exchange between Macao and the world – by leveraging the gallery as a bridge that brings the world of international art into Macao, while carrying Macao’s rich artistic vision to the world. After four years of dedicated efforts, we are honoured to be the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise from Macao participating in Art Central as an Associate Partner. Today, we are delighted to introduce three exceptionally promising young artists from Macao — Lei Ieng Wai, Leong Chi Mou, and Dor Lio Hak Man — showcasing their creative flair to international audiences. Through the power of art, we hope to bring the world closer and deepen people’s understanding of one another.

“Macao is a city shaped by over four centuries of cultural exchange between East and West. To reflect this heritage, we are also presenting elements of our special exhibition, ‘A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance,’ currently on view at Sands Gallery in Macao, enabling global audiences to experience this shared memory of Macao’s vibrant days. By participating in this year’s Art Central, we aim for Macao to be a wider international cultural portal, highlighting the stories of Macao artists — and to leverage art as a bridge for global understanding, so we may flourish and grow together.”

Lei said: “I would like to express my gratitude to Sands Gallery for supporting me on my artistic journey. From participating in the collateral exhibition for Art Macao at Sands Gallery a few years ago to being here at Art Central today, every step has held great significance for me. The three series on display took me 10 years to complete, and their rich content reflects my unwavering dedication to artistic practice and exploration. With the support of Sands Gallery, I believe that we can use Art Central as a platform to exchange ideas with artists from around the world while elevating my work to new heights.”

Leong said: “It was an honour to participate in a collateral exhibition for Art Macao at Sands Gallery a few years ago. I am honoured to join hands with the gallery once again to bring my recognised works to Art Central. Our participation in this prestigious art event not only opens a window for the future development of Macao’s art and cultural industry, but also allows the city’s distinctive artistic and cultural heritage to shine on the global stage. With the support of Sands Gallery and the showcase of my multimedia works that blend Eastern and Western cultures, we can unleash more opportunities to establish a presence on the global art scene and allow Macao artists to be seen by wider audiences.”

Lio said: “It is my first time participating in Art Central, and I am truly honoured to have been invited to an international platform outside Macao to showcase my works to global audiences and connect with artists from around the world. I am grateful to Sands Gallery for providing Macao artists with such a valuable opportunity to pave the way onto the global stage, showcasing the city’s creative flair to the world. Through this exhibition, I hope my works can reach more people and bring them a sense of resonance and joy, while demonstrating the strength of Macao’s art scene to the world.”

Showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of Macao through contemporary art and century-old industrial craftsmanship

The Sands Gallery booth is also being presented in conjunction with “A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance – An Exhibition on the Resonant History and Aesthetic Memory of Macao Firecrackers,” currently on view at Sands Gallery in Macao. Marking the centenary of the Iec Long Firecracker Factory, the booth is also presenting original Macao firecracker packaging labels. Through artistic expression spanning different eras, the exhibition showcases the enduring innovation and creative vitality of Macao’s arts and cultural landscape.

In addition, Professor Ung Vai Meng, distinguished professor of the Faculty of Humanities and Arts at the Macau University of Science and Technology and curator of the Iec Long firecracker exhibition, will host a seminar at the Art Central Theatre March 29. Titled “Aesthetics in a Square-Inch: A Century of Visual Culture Change Through Macao’s Firecracker Packaging,” the seminar will delve into the development and aesthetic spirit of Macao’s firecracker industry, bringing the cherished memories of its century-old industrial heritage to the global stage.

The booth’s opening brought together nearly 100 distinguished guests, including Macao government officials and representatives from the fields of art and culture, tourism, academia, and media. Moreover, Sands China specially arranged tours guided by professionals from Art Central for the guests to visit both the Sands Gallery booth and other participating galleries. The initiative aims to encourage Macao’s various sectors to broaden their international horizons by fostering deeper exchanges with global artists, galleries, and collectors, thereby enhancing their artistic perspectives.

Guests of honour at Tuesday’s opening ceremony were: Stanley Mok, general manager of the Macau Government Tourism Office Representative Office in Hong Kong; Corey Andrew Barr, fair director of Art Central; Lok Hei, president of the Macau Artist Society; Professor Ung;

Macao artists Lei, Leong, and Lio; Dr. Wong; and Devonne Iao, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of resort marketing for Sands China Ltd.

For more information about the Sands Gallery booth, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/sands-lifestyle/sands-art-gallery/art-central-202603.html .

For more information about Art Central and ticketing, please visit artcentralhongkong.com.

About Sands Gallery

As an art space located at The Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Gallery is dedicated to bringing diverse art exhibitions to the city, fostering the sustainable development of Macao’s cultural and creative industries.

Since its establishment in 2022, the gallery has hosted 12 exhibitions of varied styles, introducing artworks of international and national calibre while also providing opportunities for local artists to showcase their works and connect with the global art stage.

Through continued endeavours in Macao’s arts and cultural sector, Sands China has built the Gallery into a platform of artistic weight and cultural depth, injecting multicultural vitality into Macao, enriching the artistic experiences of residents and visitors, and enhancing public appreciation of art. At the same time, it fully supports the Macao SAR government’s policy of promoting travel development, contributing to Macao’s growth as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist.”

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company’s integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company’s portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company’s Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

About Art Central

Art Central, a cornerstone event of Hong Kong Art Month, presents the next generation of talent from Asia’s most forward-thinking galleries alongside celebrated artists from across the globe. Since its inaugural edition in 2015, Art Central has established itself as a leading platform for innovation in contemporary art, advancing the profiles of artists and galleries and reinforcing their presence within the international art landscape. Today, the Fair is recognised for the strength of its curatorial programming and as a vital meeting point for discovery and exchange among collectors and curators representing private, corporate, and institutional collections worldwide.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: jesse.chiang@sands.com.mo

Artist Profiles



Lei Ieng Wai The 39-year-old artist is a graduate of the Oil Painting Department of the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, holding both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He currently serves as director of the Macau Artist Society, and vice president of the Macau Youth Art Association, and is a renowned and influential artist in Macao. Lei acquires creative inspirations from the tension of light and shadow in everyday life. He draws on scientific theory as the foundation of aesthetics, transforming artificial spectra, proportional values, and geometric structures into repetitive and precise blocks of colour and surfaces of light, exploring urban changes and the lives of city dwellers. He has held solo exhibitions in Portugal, Taiwan region, and Macao SAR, and participated in group exhibitions in the Chinese mainland, Macao SAR, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and the United States, including Art Madrid 2018, Affordable Art Fair New York, Affordable Art Fair Hampstead, and the collateral exhibition of “Art Macao: Macau International Art Biennale 2023.”

Leong Chi Mou The 34-year-old artist graduated from the Macao Polytechnic University’s Faculty of Art and Design with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual Arts (Oil Painting). He is a member of the Macau Artist Society and one of Macao’s most influential emerging artists. His works span both painting and installations. His practice interrogates shifting notions of value and the cultural interfaces that shape identity, informed by personal migration histories and Macao’s post-colonial context. Through these inquiries, Leong’s works examine the conditions of cultural survival and the intricate entanglements between artistic essence and value systems. Beyond his solo exhibitions in Macao, he has participated in group exhibitions across the Chinese mainland, Portugal, Belgium, Japan, and other countries and regions. Notable appearances include the 23rd Shanghai Art Fair, the Shenzhen Art Fair, the Guangzhou International Art Fair, the collateral exhibition of “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023,” and the Belgian exhibition “Surrealistic Chinoiserie: Golden City of Seres – A Cultural and Artistic Exchange Exhibition and Performance between Macao and Antwerp.”

Dor Lio Hak Man The 49-year-old artist serves as vice-director of the Macau Artist Society, vice president of the Macau Youth Art Association, council member of the Society of Urban Sketchers Macao, and a member of Comic’s Kingdom Macau. He teaches visual art at a Macao high school and via private lessons. Born into an artistic family and graduating from City University of Macau, he channels influences from Japanese manga and Western painting into a practice grounded in everyday observation. His work records daily encounters, emotional impressions, and imaginative associations with a relaxed sensibility. He shapes a refined, philosophically attuned visual language that bridges interior experience with an outward-facing openness. He has held solo exhibitions such as “Festa – Exhibition of Works by Lio Hak Man” in Macao and participated in group exhibitions in the Chinese mainland, Portugal, and South Korea, including “FEBRE: 15 Contemporary Artists from Macao” in Lisbon, “Beijing-Macao Art Teachers Group Exhibition,” and the “South Korea-Hong Kong-Macao Joint Art Exhibition.”