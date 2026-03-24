Delta suspends ‘specialty services’ perk for members of Congress, cites DHS shutdown

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 plane passes by the Capitol dome in Washington as it comes in for a landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Nov. 9, 2025.
Bill Clark | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
No sky perks for you!
Delta Air Lines suspended its airport escorts and red coat services for members of Congress and their staff because of the ongoing partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, the air carrier said Tuesday.
The move comes a week after Delta CEO Ed Bastian blasted Congress during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” for failing to authorize pay for Transportation Security Administration agents during the shutdown of the agency that includes TSA.
“Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta,” Delta said in a statement to CNBC.
“Next to safety, Delta’s No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment,” the airline said.
Delta’s action was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Delta’s Capital Desk, which is a reservation line for members of Congress and staffers, remains open.
But for now, those customers will be treated like any other passengers based on their respective Sky Miles status.
The move comes as airports around the U.S., including major hubs in cities such as Atlanta, where Delta is based, are seeing extra-long security lines as a result of elevated absences by TSA agents, who are set to miss their second full paycheck this week.
Bastian last week fumed to CNBC that it is “inexcusable that our security agents, our frontline agents, that are essential to what we do, are not being paid. And it’s ridiculous to see them being used as political chips.
“So, we’re outraged,” Bastian said.
“And if there’s a call to action here — and I think over 90% of the American public supports those people getting paid — ask our folks right here in Washington to do their job, get our people paid. They can do it,” the CEO said.
United Airlines, when asked by CNBC if it had suspended its similar perks for members of Congress, said, “We don’t have any changes to announce today.”
CNBC has requested comment from American Airlines about its services for federal lawmakers.
Airline executives have railed against lawmakers in recent months, urging them to ensure that essential government workers like TSA officers are paid during shutdowns, which have become increasingly common.
Repeated funding impasses, including in early 2019 and as recently as last fall, ended shortly after absences of government workers who were required to work without pay increased.