Houston rodeo cracks down with new dress code after revolt about ‘out of control’ attire

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The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) organizers were not fans of teeny jean shorts, ultra low-cut tops and other “inappropriate” attire this year.

The rodeo’s organizers responded on March 16 to backlash on social media — and started enforcing much stricter dress-code rules.

Cowboy hats and boots were OK. Too much skin? Definitely not.

“Proper attire must be worn on HLSR showgrounds at all times, including shirts and appropriate footwear,” the rodeo’s updated code of conduct said.

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“HLSR reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests,” it also said.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly event,” HLSR, also known as RodeoHouston, told Fox News Digital. “This addition to our Guest Code of Conduct helps set clear expectations, so everyone can enjoy a safe and respectable experience.”

The iconic event, launched almost 100 years ago, ran this year from March 2 – March 22, 2026. As the first two weeks progressed, complaints on social media mounted about attendees in scanty outfits.

This year, the event also experienced some chaos when multiple fights erupted on March 14 and the carnival shut down temporarily.

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Social media videos captured large groups of rodeo attendees running through the carnival area.

Additional footage showed security officers intervening to break up physical altercations.

Around the same time, several TikTok and Instagram videos slammed rodeo guests who they felt were dressed inappropriately.

The event’s organizers decided to take action.

Clothing with obscene language or graphics, excessively torn clothing, visible undergarments and clothing that “expose[d] excessive portions of the skin” were banned.

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“Visible tattoos or any other attire bearing the name, insignia, colors or other indicia of affiliation to a criminal street gang” were also a no-go.

Over the years, the event has evolved from a modest exhibition into one of the largest entertainment gatherings in the United States.

As it expanded, it began to appeal to a younger generation, according to Houston’s KHOU 11.

In recent weeks, social media erupted with comments for and against the dress code. Many loyal fans applauded the crackdown.

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“Actual clothes would be a great start,” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

“Bravo! I wish the school systems would go back to enforcing this, too,” another commenter wrote on Facebook.

Many on Instagram echoed this sentiment. “Thank you! Keep it classy!!” one person wrote.

“Glad they added it. … It was out of control,” another Instagram user wrote.

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Some other attendees took things one step further, saying they were appalled by what they saw.

An Instagram user wrote, “So glad they are doing this. I was SHOCKED by the way some women were dressed or undressed.”

“We previously had a dress code, but this addition to the code of conduct expands those guidelines,” HLSR told Fox News Digital of the dress-code revisions. “The overall feedback from the community has been positive.”

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began in 1932 as the Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition, created by local business people to promote the region’s cattle industry.

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The first event featured livestock exhibitions and a small rodeo. After a pause during World War II, the show expanded, adding entertainment and educational programs to broaden its appeal.

The show is scheduled to return in 2027; it typically occurs over 20 days between late February and mid-March at NRG Stadium, featuring concerts, livestock shows and carnival activities.

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