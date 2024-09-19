Save up to 90% on summer-to-fall dresses at Nordstrom Rack — styles start at $10

Not ready to give up your beloved dresses? While some summery styles aren’t well-suited for cooler weather, others can easily be worn from one season into the next. If your current dress collection primarily consists of easy, breezy frocks that only really work on hot, humid summer days, make your way over to Nordstrom Rack. The retailer just upped the ante on its end-of-season clearance section, and select sale items are now an additional 60% off.

Of course, you’ll find lots of sandals and shorts worth grabbing now and storing away until the weather gets warm again, but don’t miss the deeply discounted gems you can wear now. I’m talking about the dresses that work — with the right styling, of course — no matter what the thermometer says. Take this pretty printed maxi dress, for example. It looks great with sandals in the summer, but the rust color and longer sleeves mean you can rock it with brown booties in the fall. And this Anne Klein dress? The mint green hue looks good no matter the month, and the flattering wrap silhouette will never go out of style.

Ready to snap up more amazing bargains on dresses you can wear now and later? Shop the best finds from the Nordstrom Rack clearance sale below, starting at just $10.

Nordstrom Rack There are so many reasons to love a black dress. Not only are they slimming, but most can be worn year-round. When the weather is still warm, you can wear this maxi style with sandals and bare arms. As the temperatures cool, add a chic black turtleneck underneath, plus tights and a pair of boots. Want to dress it up even further? A belt at the waist is the perfect accessory. $10 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Make getting dressed for a day in the office easy-peasy with this one-and-done tan find. The tie waist works wonders for creating definition around your midsection, and the below-the-knee hemline is work-appropriate. Throw on a simple blazer or cardigan when the weather is cool and you’re ready to go. $12 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Not sure how to pull off this black and white printed dress for the fall? It’s simple. Add a denim jacket and simple white sneakers or your comfiest ballet flats and you’re all set. Want to extend it another season? A black cardigan, black tights and ankle boots are all you need to wear this style in the winter months. $12 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack One of the cutest ways to style a slip dress like this one without showing too much skin? Wearing a white tee underneath. And yes, it works just as well with a white turtleneck or long-sleeve top when it’s too chilly for bare arms. $13 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Think maxi dresses are only for summer? Wrong! A long dress in a darker shade like this one can easily be worn during the cold weather months with a pair of boots. If your arms get cold, a cute leather (or faux leather) moto jacket would look great layered over top. $13 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Perfect for work or a church service, this modest design is great for occasions that require a bit of covering up. But rest assured, it’s far from boring thanks to the ruffle sleeves and not-too-high slit. $15 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack I probably don’t need to remind you, but I will anyway — the holiday parties are coming. If you don’t want to wear black or red like everyone else, mix things up with this mint green number. The wrap design looks good on lots of different body types, and the sheer sleeves are sexy without showing too much. $18 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Aren’t the colors on this dress reminiscent of the changing fall leaves? The warm rust tone will complement many skin tones, while the maxi silhouette will help make you appear taller and slimmer. Style this stunner with brown suede boots and your favorite sunnies and you’ve got a picture-perfect outfit for the season. $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Four words sure to make you smile? This dress has pockets! But that’s not the only reason it’s a winner. The loose, flowy cut disguises those parts you’d rather not be on full display, while the ruffle details give it a feminine touch. This dress is versatile enough to wear with heels, flats or boots, and you can easily add a drapey open-front sweater to cover your arms when necessary. $28 at Nordstrom Rack

